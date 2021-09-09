Tokyo shares post 8-day rally as gains lock in, US outlook weighs







This archive photo shows the Tokyo Stock Exchange. (Mainichi) TOKYO (Kyodo) – Tokyo shares fell on Thursday, ending an eight-day winning streak as investors made gains and sold shares amid concerns over the slowing economic recovery in the United States amid spreading coronavirus infections involving the highly contagious Delta variant. The 225-number Nikkei Stock Average finished down 173.02 points, or 0.57%, from Wednesday at 30,008.19. The largest Topix index of all issues in the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 14.68 points, or 0.71%, down to 2,064.93. The declines were mainly attributable to problems with machinery, rubber products and air transportation. The US dollar remained in the lower 110 yen range before falling below the 110 yen line in the late afternoon as traders cautiously awaited a European Central Bank policy meeting later in the afternoon. day, focusing on any debate on the timing of the central bank’s monetary policy reduction. stimulus, dealers said. At 5 p.m., the dollar reached 109.95-96 yen against 110.20-30 yen in New York and 110.24-25 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The euro was listed at $ 1.1822-1823 and 129.99-130.03 yen against $ 1.1810-1820 and 130.24-34 yen in New York and $ 1.1830-1831 and 130.42- 46 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday late afternoon. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond fell 0.005 percentage points from nearly 0.035% on Wednesday as safe-haven debt was bought on lower Tokyo stocks. The drop in stocks came after the Nikkei rose more than 2,500 points, or 9%, in the past eight sessions, the longest rally of the year, and closed at a high of near six months on Wednesday, prompting many participants to lock in their earnings. “Market participants took profits because the recent Nikkei rally went too fast,” said Toshikazu Horiuchi, equity strategist at IwaiCosmo Securities Co. Sentiment was also weighed by concerns about the US economic outlook after the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book showed on Wednesday that US economic growth slowed to a moderate pace from early July to August due to the spread of the variant. COVID-19 Delta. Japanese cyclical stocks sensitive to economic fluctuations were pulled down by the Fed report because it signaled a slowdown in the US economy, said Maki Sawada, a strategist in the investment content department of Nomura Securities Co. On the first section, declining issues outnumbered advances 1.363 to 706, while 120 ended unchanged. Among cyclical emissions, emissions from steelmakers and non-ferrous metals fell with Nippon Steel down 17.5 yen, or 0.8%, to 2,305.5 yen and Sumitomo Metal Mining down 52 yen, or 1.2%, to 4,305 yen. Shares of airlines and department stores fell following reports that the Japanese government plans to decide on Thursday to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and other metropolitan areas. ANA Holdings lost 49.5 yen, or 1.8%, to 2,642.5 yen and J. Front Retailing, operator of Daimaru and Matsuzakaya department stores, lost 9 yen, or 0.9%, to 1,013 yen . Against the downtrend, the electricity and gas sectors won as potential candidates in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential race on September 29, all showing a relatively flexible stance on restarting power plants nuclear power plants, brokers said. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings jumped 32 yen, or 11%, to 322 yen and Kansai Electric Power jumped 57.0 yen, or 5.4%, to 1,120.0 yen. Main section trading volume fell to 1,260.35 million shares from 1,320.22 million shares on Wednesday.

