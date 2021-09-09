Business
Chinese Evergrande Bonds Bounce As Loan Extensions Ease Default Concerns
HONGKONG / SHANGHAI, Sept. 9 (Reuters) – Bonds from heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) staged a late rally on Thursday after it was announced that some creditors had agreed to extend the loan payment.
A source told Reuters that Evergrande had asked for an extension of at least three months to the interest payment on a trust loan to CITIC Trust, one of its main fiat creditors, which was due in late August, citing cash limited.
CITIC agreed to the extension, the source directly aware of the matter said. The source added that similar deferred interest payments have been observed in the trust industry.
CITIC sent a small team to Shenzhen, where Evergrande is based, last week, but it’s not optimistic that Evergrande’s liquidity will improve anytime soon, the source added, citing difficulties in finding buyers for its assets and the country’s strict mortgage policies.
News of the extensions came after a report on Wednesday said Evergrande would suspend interest payments owed on loans to two banks later this month, as well as payments for its wealth management products. The report sparked a sharp drop in the company’s bonds and onshore stocks on Thursday.
Evergrande declined to comment.
Regulators have warned that Evergrande’s 1.97 trillion yuan ($ 304.7 billion) of liabilities could trigger greater risks to China’s financial system if not stabilized.
The company, China’s second-largest real estate developer, said last September that its commitments involved more than 128 banks and more than 121 non-bank institutions. Read more
ONSHORE BONDS, ACTIONS EXTEND SLIDE
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange temporarily halted trading in two Evergrande listed bonds on Thursday after their prices fell more than 20%. After trading resumed, Evergrande’s January 2023 6.98% bond fell more than 30%, triggering a second trade freeze.
They are now trading at around a third of their face value.
Evergrande’s dollar bonds due June 2025 fell about half a cent to 24.709, but then rose more than two cents as reports of deadline extensions.
“This could end up being good news because it could draw a line in the sand,” said Siddharth Dahiya, head of emerging market corporate debt at Abrdn, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen plc.
“But we don’t know, there is very little clarity … The first reaction (from the markets) is however positive.”
Its Hong Kong-listed stock fell more than 10% to HK $ 3.32, its lowest since July 8, 2015, before cutting losses to end down 4.3%. Evergrande shares have fallen more than 76% this year.
Financial news provider REDD reported on Wednesday, citing sources with bank information, that Evergrande had told two banks it would suspend interest payments owed on loans to banks on September 21, pending further news. instructions on an expansion plan.
Evergrande has also delayed payments to several trust companies other than CITIC, REDD said, and it could suspend all payments on its wealth management products from Wednesday.
In recent days, rating agencies including Fitch, Moody’s and China Chengxin International (CCXI) downgraded a series of ratings, the latest of which rendered its yuan bonds unusable as collateral for pension funding.
On Wednesday, Fitch Ratings downgraded the ratings of Evergrande and two of its subsidiaries to “CC”, adding that a default seems likely, due to lack of liquidity, lower contract sales, pressure to cope with late payments to suppliers and subcontractors and limited progress on asset disposals. . Read more
Fitch estimated the company would face bond interest payments of $ 129 million in September alone and $ 850 million before the end of the year. Refinitiv data shows that nearly $ 7.4 billion in onshore and offshore bonds will mature next year.
With approximately $ 20 billion in offshore bonds outstanding, Evergrande is one of the largest issuers of emerging market companies in the world.
At the end of last month, Evergrande warned of liquidity and default risks, and said it would adjust project development schedules, “vigorously” promote sales, renew or extend loans, cede loans. holdings and assets as well as introduce new investors to the group and its units to improve cash flow and reduce debt.
($ 1 = 6.4605 Chinese yuan)
Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Michael Perry and Kim Coghill
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/china-evergrande-selloffs-default-worries-onshore-bond-temporarily-suspended-2021-09-09/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]