Janus Henderson Launches Five Actively Managed Sustainable Exchange Traded Funds | Business

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE / ASX: JHG) today announced the launch of five actively managed sustainable exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for investors in the United States

Janus Hendersons Sustainable ETF solutions include three equity ETFs and two fixed income ETFs, including:

US Sustainable Equity ETF (SSPX),

Sustainable International Equity ETFs (SXUS),

ETF Net Zero Transition Resources (JZRO),

ETF Sustainable Corporate Bond (SCRD), and

Core Sustainable Impact Bond ETF (JIB).

Actively managed by four teams on three continents, the new ETFs build on the company’s 30-year heritage of sustainable investing and its commitment to providing differentiated ETF solutions. This launch is part of significant efforts by Janus Hendersons over the past two years to engage more centrally in a wide range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts within teams. investment and professionals in direct contact with clients, as well as from a business perspective and to expand its offer of actively managed ETFs.

The portfolio managers of the funds include Hamish Chamberlayne, CFA; Aaron Scully, CFA; Daniel Sullivan; Darko Kuzmanovic; Tal Lomnitzer, CFA; Tim Gerrard; Michael Keough; Brad Smith; Greg Wilensky, CFA; and Nick Childs, CFA.

The launch of this comprehensive suite of sustainable ETFs is designed to show Janus Hendersons intention to help investors embrace sustainability in a genuine way, without sacrificing a commitment to strong investment results. These ETFs also represent the intersection of two very important growth opportunities for Janus Henderson, our ETF franchise, and increasing client demand for robust ESG solutions, said Nick Cherney, Head of Exchange Traded Products at Janus. Henderson.

Investors are increasingly thinking about the impact of their journey to achieve their financial goals on the world around them. Janus Hendersons Sustainable ETF Solutions seeks to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns by identifying companies that support positive ESG change.

For us, sustainability is a logical and critical component of a robust investment process. And we believe that addressing complex and nuanced factors such as climate change and social issues in a meaningful way requires an active and engaged investment approach. It is through detailed analysis and regular interaction with companies that we believe that real progress and sound investment decisions can be made, said Paul LaCoursiere, Global Head of ESG Investments.

Janus Hendersons, pioneer of the Global Sustainable Equities franchise, has a long history in sustainable investing with its first product launch in 1991, and the company was one of the founding signatories of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. in 2006. With this launch, the company builds on this commitment by expanding a global ESG framework, which supports the investment teams behind these ETFs.

