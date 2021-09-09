NNPC to explore options for raising capital on the stock exchange

Business
By Adedapo Adesanya
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has appealed to the federal and state governments to urgently find a mutually acceptable path regarding the collection of sales and consumption taxes to alleviate the anxiety and to confusion in the business world.
Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Managing Director of MAN, made this plea via a statement issued in Lagos, noting that as the main payers of value added tax (VAT) in Nigeria, having contributed 44.9 billion In the first half of 2021, the manufacturing sector would be hardest hit by the looming deadlock.
Mr Ajayi-Kadir said the business community could not afford the anxiety and confusion currently generated by the VAT war between the central government and the government of Rivers State, which is prompting others States to follow suit.
In August, the Rivers State government obtained a court ruling declaring that the government had a constitutional right to collect VAT from businesses operating in the state because it was on the competitor list. This prompted the subnational government to enact a law on this issue.
Other states of the federation, including Lagos, are in the process of doing the same and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is not happy about it. In fact, he applied to a Federal High Court for a stay of execution but his action was dismissed, forcing him to appeal the previous judgment.
On Wednesday, the Rivers State government held a stakeholder meeting with oil companies operating in the state and the governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, warned them not to pay VAT to the federal government. He also warned that if FIRS continued to harass state businesses, he would kick the agency out.
For the manufacturers group, the industry should not be made to suffer while the two levels of government vie for control of the consumption tax.
The MAN DG stressed that manufacturers should not be placed in a situation where they would have to pay the same tax to both governments, saying such a move would amount to exaggerating for the struggling manufacturing sector and a recovering economy.
Mr Ajayi-Kadir said the recent VAT control controversy between federal and state governments in the face of court rulings and strong statements from both levels of government was unhealthy for business.
Manufacturers, like many other traders in Nigeria, are deeply concerned about what will happen to their fate on September 20, when companies are expected to file VAT claims and beyond.
The claims are disturbing and potentially hostile to the proper functioning of our businesses because, on the one hand, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) insists on continuing to collect VAT.
Rivers State government orders immediate and full collection of the same tax as Lagos State sets the stage to follow Rivers’ path and who knows, other states may prepare to join the melee.
What we are waiting for, then, is for the federal and state governments to end the demagoguery and find a mutually acceptable way forward, he said.
Following a court ruling, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers States ordered the Rivers State Revenue Service (RSRS) to immediately begin collecting VAT from state corporations and businesses, a ruling that has created friction with the FIRS.
Meanwhile, Lagos State has also decided to go this route, as the VAT bill was passed for the first and second time in the State Assembly House with the returned document. to the finance committee, which was invited to submit its report on Thursday (today).
