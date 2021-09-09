Business
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange came back to life in 5781
The local stock exchange recorded 94 initial public offerings, including 63 high-tech companies, the highest since 1993. A total of NIS 28 billion was raised on the stock exchange, mostly from tech companies.
“After many dry years on TASE, a lot of companies have raised funds this year, mainly in the tech sector,” said Guy Mani, chief investment officer at Meitav Dash investment house.
The benchmarks TA-35 and TA-90 increased by approximately 33% and 43% respectively during the year. For comparison, the S&P 500 rose by around 33% over the same period, while major European exchanges saw an average increase of around 26%.
The average daily turnover in the market was 1.8 billion shekels, similar to the previous year, and about 40% more than the average volume in 2019. TASE’s volume fell about a year ago. decade when index compiler MSCI reclassified Israel as a developed country, removing from the portfolios of most emerging market investors.
The growth follows the stock market’s strategy over the past few years to attract and serve as a home for more high-tech companies.
Shares of real estate companies jumped around 74% due to an increase in demand for apartments during 5,781. Shares of major Israeli banks rose around 62%, while oil and gas stocks rose by around 62%. increased by around 48% due to a large increase. in commodity prices. It should be noted that these indices fell by 24% -53% the previous year due to the pandemic.
Market exuberance has given way to greater caution in recent months as many IPOs have posted negative returns. This is in part because many of these companies weren’t ready for the market or were priced too high to start, Mani said. Others are excellent companies whose stocks fell after their first quarterly reports, but have strong long-term prospects.
“We have met many of these companies, but have only invested in a few,” he noted.
Two companies have joined TASE as dual-listed companies over the past year: RADA Electronic Industries, listed on Nasdaq, and Sarine Technologies, listed in Singapore. In addition, the Tel Aviv-listed medical cannabis company Intercure is double-listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the first TASE-listed company to do so. A total of 52 double-listed companies are registered with the TASE.
TASE launched five new stock market indices during the year, including one on cannabis companies, one on dual-listed companies and two on environmentally friendly “green” companies. A new index tracking 19 physical and online retail chains, with a total market value of NIS 34 billion, was launched on Sunday, the last day of trading for 5,781.
Mani pointed out that low trading volume levels on TASE are a challenge for the market, and because of this, small trades can cause prices to fluctuate quickly. Because liquidity is so low on TASE, some 70% of institutional investment is in foreign markets, he said.
In the bond market, government bonds posted a turnover of 3 billion shekels, as in the previous year. Efforts to raise money to finance government spending related to the coronavirus have kept volume levels from dropping. The volume of corporate bond trading fell 19%.
For the coming year, Mani expects the stock market to continue to rise, but not as strongly as last year. With bond market yields expected to stay close to zero, the stock market will remain the preferred investment vehicle for the foreseeable future, he said.
