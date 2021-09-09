Don’t wait for a stock market crash to buy this growth stock





Investors in Brazil’s Leading Financial Services Technologist, StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), are experiencing difficulties this year. At Wednesday’s prices, the stock is down 14% in the past 12 months and nearly 49% so far in 2021, even as the stock market as a whole continues to hit new all-time highs. So if you waited for the market to fall before going shopping, you don’t have to wait any longer. A consortium of issues has plagued Stone lately, but the company remains in good shape and continues to grow its core business at a steady pace. Political, macroeconomic and technical questions abound Although Brazil, South America’s largest economy, has been deeply affected by the pandemic, its problems this year have been mostly political and economic in nature. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has battled with other parts of the government ahead of next year’s elections, creating some uncertainty for the country’s stability. Additionally, as life has started to normalize during the pandemic, inflation is on the rise again. High inflation rates are a persistent problem in emerging South American economies and can reduce the value of a company’s profitability over time. In addition to problems beyond Stone’s control, there is a technical problem with Brazil’s new credit registration system. As a reminder, Stone has been developing its credit business for about two years now, issuing loans to its SME / SMI clients on the basis of receivables (on which Stone has great visibility, since it is above all a digital payment company). However, the country’s credit registration system began to malfunction and parts of the system failed to comply with Brazil’s new rules regarding loan guarantees and settlement of funds. For now, Stone has chosen to freeze new loan issuance for at least three to six months until these issues are resolved. The result? Stone’s revenue in the second quarter of 2021 fell 8% year-on-year to 613 million Brazilian reais (approximately $ 119 million using the exchange rate of the Brazilian real to the US dollar on September 7, 2021). ). The impact of credit activities reduced income by some R $ 397 million during the period ($ 76.8 million). Adjusted net income was negative R $ 151 million (negative $ 29.2 million) due to the credit segment as well as higher expenses to promote growth elsewhere in Stone’s operations. The adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2020 was positive at R $ 150 million. Digital payments and fintech are still in growth mode Despite the myriad of issues that have sank Stone’s actions this year, the core business is doing more than well. Excluding credit, total revenue would otherwise have grown 68% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2021, driven by a 59% increase in total payment volume. Including micro-merchants in its small and medium-sized business customer base, Stone’s total number of active digital payment customers more than doubled from a year ago to nearly 1.05 million. With credit temporarily sidelined for a while, digital banking activity is expected to be a drag for Stone overall for the next or two quarters. However, financial services and e-commerce software are a promising new front. Stone said the number of subscribers reached 143,000 in the second quarter (down from just 35,000 last year). And starting in the third quarter, software company Linx which was acquired in July will be included in the overall results. Management said adding Linx’s software revenue to its own has earned it 1.2 billion reais ($ 230 million) on an annual basis, with plenty of opportunities to cross-sell services with its existing customer base. In short, Stone is still a growing company despite the recent slump in credit business, and is well positioned to continue to grow at a rapid pace as it helps adapt the Brazilian economy to a new digital age. Cash and investments totaled 14.2 billion reais ($ 2.75 billion) at the end of June, offset by debts and other long-term obligations of only 5.39 billion reais ($ 1.04 billion) ). Stone is trading around 55 times earnings over 12 months. It’s a bonus, but it’s also just around the cheapest valuation of fintech in its three-year history as a public company (except during the early days of the pandemic last year). ). With many promises of expansion to come and a rebound in lending activity, now seems like a good time to shop.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

