How to invest in InvITs? – Forbes Advisor INDIA

Public InvITs are equity instruments with debt characteristics, allowing investors to benefit from the best of both types of products. The similar feature to stocks is that the return is not fixed, has an element of growth, and the units are freely tradable on exchanges subject to price fluctuations. On the other hand, the operating business model provides stable, predictable and relatively risk-free cash flows (depending on the underlying activity) similar to debt instruments.

Here’s what you need to know about investing in InvITs.

Who can invest in InvITs?

InvITs are an ideal solution for any category of investors looking for portfolio diversification with stable and predictable cash flows. InvITs offer investors the opportunity to diversify and hedge their investment portfolio through a tax-efficient structure and a strong capital framework to own operational infrastructure assets without incurring the liquidity risk that comes with direct investment. in real estate or infrastructure projects.

InvITs are also well suited for investors looking for regular income as they make regular distributions. It is an attractive investment option when the yield offered by the InvIT is higher than the fixed savings or deposit rates, etc.

In addition to institutions, InvIT shares can also be subscribed by private investors. It is important to note that the recent amendment to reduce the trading lot size for InvITs to one unit has further opened the door for small investors to invest in InvITs.

How to invest in InvITs?

InvITs can be bought and sold in the same way as stocks.

The Public InvITs are listed on the BSE or the NSE and the units can be traded freely without any blocking.

Any interested investor can access their brokerage account (the same one used for stocks) and trade listed InvITs using the instrument symbol.

There is no minimum investment limit for InvITs.

An investor can buy or even sell a unit on the exchanges. This is quite attractive because currently Mutual Fund (MF) SIPs have a minimum limit of 100-500 INR per month, while the minimum flat-rate investment in MF is around 5,000 INR.

The minimum application value in an IPO has also been reduced to a range of 10,000 to 15,000 INR, compared to the previous requirement of 1 lakh INR for InvITs.

What kind of returns should you expect from InvIT investments?

InvITs provide a tierce of:

Higher risk-adjusted returns

As with any other asset class, the performance of InvITs depends on the underlying business and the stability of its cash flows. Considering that the underlying projects of the InvITs are long term and regulated, the returns and risks can be estimated fairly. This gives InvITs superiority over instruments such as term deposits (FD), public provident funds (PPF), employee provident funds (EPF), corporate bonds, etc. are low and capped.

With InvITs, revenue generation begins from day one in the case of InvITs, as the investment is made in completed and income-generating assets (at least 80%) in accordance with the regulation of the Securities and Exchange market regulator. Board of India. In addition, InvITs provide tangible cash flow, as listed InvITs are required to distribute at least 90% of distributable net cash flow on a semi-annual basis.

In addition, the beta of InvITs is generally low compared to listed companies and benchmarks, allowing an investor to generate a higher return for a less risky product.

InvITs are intended for investors looking for regular and stable income, as they are high dividend instruments. InvITs (expected yield 7-11%) offer an effective alternative to systematically beat inflation, as traditional investment options like FDs and savings deposits offer a yield below inflation of 4% to 6 %.

It is also important to note that distributions must be paid at least once every six months in the case of InvITs offered to the public, which means that investors get a constant cash flow from the investment.

InvITs offer growth potential as more assets could be acquired to increase cash flow and yield.

How do InvITs rank compared to other instruments?

The performance of an InvITs ultimately depends on the underlying activity. Each InvIT should be independently and separately assessed on the basis of its industry, business profile, revenue visibility, risk mitigation strategies, management and capital structure.

For example, transportation assets are inherently low risk due to long term contracts. On the other hand, some road assets may involve traffic risks. Likewise, other telecommunications or infrastructure assets may carry risks depending on their industry. However, based on the characteristics of the product, InvITs tend to provide more stable and lower risk returns than some of the other asset classes, as detailed below:

InvITs vs actions:

Equities carry a much higher risk due to higher execution risks and higher volatility, while InvITs have an inherently low beta, i.e. lower risk premium. In addition, the stock markets are affected by much broader external factors that are difficult for the average investor to follow. This, along with other nuances such as derivatives trading, technical trading, and algorithm trading, leaves an average investor still catching up with current market trends.

InvITs through its product profile, provides an inherent control and gap to ensure that serious and long term investors invest, such as several Indian insurance companies, mutual funds, pension funds, FIIs. This reduces volatility and the need for constant portfolio monitoring and renewal. Thus, stocks are insufficient if an investor seeks stable and patient returns. InvITs, on the other hand, offer a stable set of distributions and growth potential. Additionally, while InvITs offer constant cash flow, stock returns are notional unless the investment is sold.

InvITs vs fixed deposits / savings deposits:

InvITs as an asset class provide an excellent option for portfolio diversification for investors as they are exceptional investment instruments for stability and predictable returns. In terms of return on investment, InvITs have the upper hand over traditional instruments like savings deposits, term deposits and corporate bonds, where returns are low and capped. InvITs (expected return 7% to 11%) offer an effective alternative to systematically beat inflation, as traditional investment options such as FDs and savings deposits offer a yield below inflation of 4 to 6%.

Besides a stable dividend yield, InvITs also offer an option to increase returns through the acquisition of more assets. In addition, InvITs can be freely traded on the stock exchange, unlike term deposits which have a fixed duration. However, on the other hand, InvITs do not guarantee a fixed minimum return like deposits.

InvIT vs mutual funds:

InvITs provide regular long-term cash distributions, while mutual funds don’t focus on cash distributions or returns. Other than that, InvITs are listed products, so an exit option is available compared to closed-end mutual funds where the exit option is only possible at maturity, which sometimes varies from two to three years.

Additionally, it is important to note that although mutual funds are less risky than direct investing, they are still subject to intense market volatility. This can lead to a higher churn rate in the underlying wallet, thus increasing expenses. Therefore, unless the fund manager manages the portfolio well, the return on investment in equity funds is low.

InvIT vs Real Estate / Infrastructure:

The size of the ticket to buy a real infrastructure asset or real estate is quite large compared to the minimum investment limit of 1 lakh INR for InvITs. Guests, in a way, have democratized the ownership of infrastructure assets by allowing retail investors to participate in the development of the country’s infrastructure which otherwise is not easily accessible to investors.

Even from a yield perspective, with money stuck in real estate, InvITs provide the liquidity to freely trade investments while creating consistent cash flow. We also hear stories of investors in distress with their money stuck in delayed projects or unsold inventory. In addition, in the context of high maintenance costs, leveraged purchases and high transaction costs, direct investment in real estate and infrastructure is only recommended for investors with large financial means. . the ability to sit on inactive capital for a long time.

Tax treatment for investors

Distributions to Unitholders of an InvIT may be characterized as:

Interest Dividend Other income Repayment of unit capital A combination of any of the above receipts.

The characterization of the distribution will depend on the nature of the net distributable cash flow received by InvIT from its underlying investment in Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). While the tax treatment of each investor is subject to applicable laws, a rule of thumb below is the summary of the various sources of income that may be earned by a Unitholder and its taxation under the provisions of the Tax Act. on the 1961 income (IT Act):

** The taxable position is indicated in accordance with the provisions of the law on information technology. Unitholders can opt for the advantageous provisions of the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) of their respective countries with India.