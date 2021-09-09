Xerox leaves the NYSE after 60 years. It goes to the Nasdaq.





Text size



Xerox’s stock is down about 9% year-to-date. No analyst notes it at Buy. The time of dreams



The copy giant



Photocopy,

a inventor Staff computer, leaves the New York Stock Exchange after 60 years, switching its inclusion in heavy technology



Nasdaq.

Movement is not a big deal for the stock. But it does indicate the company is trying to change the way investors view it. Xerox stock (ticker: XRX) was down 0.6% at the start of trading on Thursday, while the



S&P 500



and



Dow Jones Industrial Average



were both 0.2% higher. The lack of response is not surprising. Investors usually don’t think about the stock exchange that manages a company’s listing. There are fees associated with registrations, as well as requirements like keeping financial reports up to date, but large companies usually don’t struggle with all of these. Xerox was not immediately available to comment on the financial impact of the change. Xerox’s focus on services, software, financing and innovation indicates that management was taking our company for the future, CEO John Visentin said in the company press release. The company was a pioneer in the field of personal computers in the 1970s, although it never capitalized on its initial lead. Why has this not been debated in business schools, but the financial consequences are clear. Stocks are down about 87% from their all-time high. The company’s market capitalization is approximately $ 3.8 billion. This value is equivalent to a movement of approximately 0.15% in



Apple



(AAPL) actions. The market capitalization of apples is almost $ 2.6 trillion. The Xerox Switch also reminds us that the stock markets must compete for business. As a long-time technology leader, Xerox continues to innovate and serve as a champion for its employees, customers and shareholders, said



Nasdaq



(NDAQ) CEO Adena Friedman in press release. Listing Xerox on Nasdaq will allow them to continue to create value for all stakeholders. Nasdaq action is not moving either. Actions are not either



Intercontinental exchange



(ICE), which owns the NYSE. Xerox’s stock is down about 9% year-to-date. No analyst rates the stock as Buy. The average purchase rating ratio for small cap stocks is around 60%. The average analyst price target for Xerox is around $ 21, close to where the stock recently traded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/articles/xerox-stock-nyse-nasdaq-51631198380 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos