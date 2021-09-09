Biden operates Phillips DC regulator for FERC





Environmental groups have long accused FERC new stamping gas pipelines and other fossil fuel infrastructure projects, although Glick and fellow Democratic Commissioner Allison Clements have sought to examine both climate effects and consumer needs for such projects. A third Democrat could give Glick and Clements a deciding vote as the commission reviews its 1999 gas certification policy governing pipeline approvals, reflects on the impact of recent court rulings, and assesses new projects. Recent court rulings largely rejecting the commission’s current approach to gas projects have placed the commission under further scrutiny when it comes to environmental justice and climate change. a The DC Circuit’s August decision ordered the commission to re-license two LNG facilities to better account for the climate and impacts on neighboring communities, and a June ruling found the commission ignored the evidence of self-operation by a company that has received approval for a St. Louis pipeline. Meanwhile, FERC began proceedings in July to revise the current policy for transmission authorization and cost allocation, a process Glick hopes will lead to further deployment of renewables. The commission will also soon be considering proposals from grid operators as part of its landmark Ordinance 2222 which has the potential to facilitate the wider deployment of distributed energy resources, such as rooftop solar power, battery storage and solar power. electric vehicles. At a FERC technical conference in April, Phillips advocated for the use of electric school buses as a network resource, as well as demand response and energy efficiency to help make the grid less expensive. And he will likely join Glick in modifying the implementation of the controversial minimum bid price rule in electricity markets to ensure they align with the government’s clean energy goals. The MOPR, as created by then-President Chatterjee in 2019, was intended to undermine state subsidies for clean energy in their capacity markets. “I believe we have an opportunity here,” Phillips said at the conference. “We have an opportunity that we should not miss to harmonize and align some of the state’s policies regarding clean energy.” Phillips’ appointment had received support from the solar industry. In a July letter to the White House obtained by POLITICO, the Solar Energy Industries Association said the DC regulator would be an advocate for wholesale electricity market reforms that could accelerate the growth of clean energy technology on the market. the American network. His selection comes despite a campaign by a coalition of hundreds of environmental groups for the White House to select a FERC candidate focused on environmental justice and climate change. The coalition has expressed concern that Phillips has shown too much deference to the utilities sector during his tenure as a regulator and will not fight for the public interest. “It is a mute tone to name (…) a petition alongside the environmental group WE ACT. “This is completely anathema to what we need right now to deal with the climate emergency.” If confirmed, Phillips would be the first black man to serve as commissioner in 40 years. he drew support from the Black Economic Alliance, the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies and the American Association of Blacks in Energy. Phillips is a member of the board of directors of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, a trade association for state regulators, and has served as an attorney for the North American Electric Regulatory Corp. before joining the PSC. He began his career as Deputy Press Secretary to former Trump’s Attorney General and Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions from 2000 to 2002 and completed a six-month internship in the Office of the President’s Advocate General. George W. Bush while attending Howard Law School. He worked in several law firms before joining NERC. His appointment will now go to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee for review.

