Digital Bank Varo Raises $ 510 Million at $ 2.5 Billion Valuation





Varo founder and CEO Colin Walsh says his digital bank will be more profitable because of its banking charter.

Six-year-old digital bank Varo is the latest startup to capitalize on the influx of venture capital into fintech. It has raised $ 510 million led by Lone Pine Capital, the Greenwich, Connecticut hedge fund founded by billionaire Stephen Mandel, Jr., bringing its total funding to $ 992 million to date. Other new investors in Varo include Declaration Partners, Eldridge, Marshall Wace and Berkshire Partners. Previous backers Warburg Pincus, Rise Fund, Gallatin Point Capital and HarbourVest Partners also contributed to the round. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> San Francisco-based Varo offers features recently commonplace in digital banking: no monthly or overdraft fees, the ability to receive your paycheck two days early, and cash advances on your earnings. One thing that sets it apart is its clientele: it is concentrated in the South East and is more diverse than that of many neobanks. Varo estimates that a third of its customers are African American and a third are LatinX. Another big difference is its banking license. Instead of partnering with an FDIC-insured bank to offer checking accounts, as almost all fintechs do, Varo spent three years and almost $ 100 million to obtain its own banking charter, which was finalized last year. Founder and CEO Colin Walsh, 52, was previously an executive at Wells Fargo and American Express. He says the Varos bank charter will make it more profitable, with costs 50% lower than other neobank startups. In part, that’s because Varo doesn’t have to pay outside banks for payment services related to debit card swipes and wire transfers. Its banking license is also expected to make loans more profitable, although Varo has yet to launch any major loan products other than $ 100 cash advances and a secured credit card. Walsh also believes the banking charter will help build customer confidence. Our goal is to be a single, trusted supplier [of banking services] and have the legitimacy of being a fully-fledged national bank, he said. So far, Varos’ banking charter has not helped it achieve a higher valuation than its leading peers Chime and Current, which do not have a charter. Varo has four million accounts open (one person with one checking account and one savings account equals two accounts), so his valuation of $ 2.5 billion means each account is valued at around $ 625. New York-based digital bank Current was valued at $ 2.2 billion in April when it had nearly three million members, or $ 730 per member. Chime recently reached a valuation of $ 25 billion and has approximately 13 million customers, according to eMarketer. It’s $ 1,900 per customer. Each business defines accounts and customers differently, making apples-to-apples comparisons difficult, but the numbers show investors expect faster growth or more revenue per customer from Chime and Current. Of all fintechs, Varo has the clearest path to profitability due to our diverse revenue streams, lower cost base, and ability to generate our own capital, Walsh said. We built Varo the right way with long term sustainability and the viability of the business in mind. He says Varo will exceed $ 100 million in annualized revenue this year and expects to become profitable by mid-2023. Hell is starting to seriously consider going public within the next couple of years. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> For its newly secured funding of $ 510 million, Walsh plans to spend aggressively on marketing and technology. He wants to build a very differentiated brand, where we can be a leader in this space, he says. It is also a kind of crowded and noisy space.

