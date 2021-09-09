4 ways to invest in digital gold – Forbes Advisor INDIA





Digital gold is emerging as a choice for those who wish to invest in gold purely for the purpose of investing. Investors who wish to park their funds for the short term are also attracted to buying digital gold because it is relatively stable and can provide passive income. Here are some ways to buy digital gold. 1) Gold sovereign bonds (SGB) Sovereign Gold Bonds are issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the government. These bonds were introduced as part of the Gold Monetization Scheme in 2015. These bonds are issued in installments throughout the year by the RBI.

Each bond represents 1 gram of gold and thus offers investors the opportunity to invest in gold digitally.

In addition to changes in gold rates, these bonds have an attractive interest rate of 2.5% per annum, which is paid semi-annually by the RBI, adding to the yield.

Being backed by the government, SGBs are considered very stable.

These bonds have a term of eight years and the RBI also offers a repayment option after the fifth year.

The bonds are also tradable on the stock exchange, which gives a liquidity option.

There is a limitation for individuals of 4 kg and 20 kg on the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) per year. The benefits of investing in SGBs include: The bond can be kept in demat form thus eliminating the risk of losing the bond.

The risk of storing physical gold is eliminated and investors also earn interest on gold that would have been stored in lockers, if it was kept in physical form.

If the bond is held to maturity, that is to say for eight years, the investor is released from liability to capital gains tax.

Investors can easily take out loans on these SGBs. Even after taking out a loan, the investor will earn the interest on the SGBs, thus reducing the effective rate of the loan.

An additional feature of SGB is that these bonds can be offered or transferred. The RBI continues to launch new tranches throughout the year, but if you want to buy SGBs, consider buying them on the stock exchange as prices tend to trade at a 3-5% discount. due to the low liquidity of the market. segment. Additionally, when buying in the secondary market i.e. exchanges, investors should consider buying units of the tranche that was issued at a higher rate and which is now trading at a higher rate. discount, because the interest is calculated on the issue price. Hence, effectively increase the interest rate for investors. 2) Gold ETF Exchange-traded funds are essentially mutual funds whose units can be bought on the stock exchange. There are various asset management companies (AMCs) that have their own gold ETFs like SBI Gold ETF, AXIS Gold ETF, Nippon Gold ETF, among others. ETFs are a way to invest in gold in small amounts.

These are optimal for investors who want to buy gold in small amounts and keep it in a demat format.

These AMCs invest the silver in 99.5 purity gold, making it a safe investment.

It is a good option for investors like students who have a small capital and wish to have a gold allowance. Benefits of investing in gold ETFs The purity of gold is ensured at 99.5% purity

The mutual fund industry is regulated by SEBI, reducing security concerns.

The expense ratio of these funds is very low, as the Nippon Gold ETF has an expense ratio of only 0.39%, making it an affordable purchase.

Investors can easily take out a loan against these ETFs from various financial institutions. 3) Multi-product exchange (MCX) One way to trade gold is to trade multiple commodities. MCX offers a platform to trade various commodities, such as gold, silver, copper, etc. Traders use this platform to trade commodities through futures and options.

Traders also use the platform to hedge their position in various commodities, including gold.

The metal can be traded under various quantitative options such as 1 gram, 8 gram, 100 gram and 1 kg units. 4) Digital gold wallets In the recent past, many companies have introduced gold wallets. These companies include PhonePe, GPay, Paytm, among others, which offer this feature to their users. With these products, one can download the mobile apps and invest as little as 1 INR in the gold wallet through various online money transfer facilities. This is similar to buying INR 1 gold.

These companies store this gold in the lockers of MMTC-PAMP.

The purity of gold is preset and gold can be sold and purchased anytime and anywhere through these mobile apps. What makes investing in digital gold attractive? Purity: Before hallmarking was made mandatory, gold purity was a major concern in purchasing physical gold, which, as we have seen, is completely eliminated in digital products. Security and locker fees: Keeping physical gold is a very risky activity and storing it in bank lockers adds an additional burden in the form of locker rents, which is not the case with digital gold as it cannot be stolen. on our demat accounts and is also exchangeable. Passive income: Earning income from physical gold is not possible, but requires an outflow of money if kept in lockers, but in SGBs investors receive passive income in the form of interest . Billing: Investors who hold physical gold in the form of jewelry must pay at least an 8% fee on top of the gold price when buying, which increases the cost of purchase and lowers their returns. any form of billing. Increased awareness: This growing technology has increased the availability of information among the general masses. With increasing information and knowledge, investors have now become aware of different forms of investing. As investors have now started to understand the difference between endowment policies and life insurance, and now separate investments from insurance products. In addition, with the increasing efficiency of our capital markets, we have witnessed the transformation of physical stocks into dematerialized stocks, combating all investment difficulties, as is the case with gold. Investors began to understand the difference between investing in gold and buying jewelry for various ornamental uses. Lower rates on FD: There was a time when funds held in DF would double in five years, but as rates slipped well below inflation levels (i.e. producing negative real returns) people started to turn to safer asset classes.

