TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics





Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange TORONTO, September 9, 2021 / CNW / – TMX Group today announced its fundraising activity on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange for August 2021. TSX welcomed 10 new issuers in August 2021, compared to 19 the previous month and 14 in August 2020. The new listings were for nine exchange-traded funds and one cleantech company. Total funding raised in August 2021 increased by 1% compared to the previous month and by 35% compared to August 2020. The total number of financings in August 2021 was 33, compared to 46 the previous month and 49 in August 2020. For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for the TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/fr/440 TSXV welcomed 13 new issuers in August 2021, compared to 10 the previous month and 7 in August 2020. The new listings were for 12 capital pool companies and one mining company. Total funding raised in August 2021 increased 38% from the previous month, but down 2% from August 2020. There were 110 financings in August 2021, compared to 122 the previous month and 198 in August 2020. TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics for August 2021 can be viewed on www.tmx.com. Toronto Stock Exchange

August 2021 July 2021 August 2020 Listed issuers 1,718 1712 1,622 New listed issuers ten 19 14 IPO ten 12 11 TSX Venture Graduates 0 4 3 Listed issues 2 381 2,376 2 285 IPO funding raised $ 182,268,500 $ 110,492,416 $ 385,952,000 Secondary funding raised $ 1,750,038,793 $ 663,786,542 $ 1,007,198,259 Additional funding raised $ 67,840,000 $ 1,198,750,000 $ 86,250,000 Total funding raised 2,000 $ 147,293 $ 1,973,028,958 $ 1,479,400,259 Total number of financings 33 46 49 Issues quoted in market capitalization $ 4,076,809,480,150 $ 4,009,393,931,863 $ 3,143,163,790,511 Statistics since the beginning of the year

2021 2020 % cash New listed issuers 156 115 +35.7 IPO 117 95 +23.2 TSX Venture Graduates 23 13 +76.9 IPO funding raised $ 7,462,818,371 $ 4,003,783,667 +86.4 Secondary funding raised $ 20,490,258,483 $ 14,045,131,166 +45.9 Additional funding raised $ 4,355,590,247 $ 1,671,178,968 +160.6 Total funding raised $ 32,308,667,101 $ 19,720,093,801 +63.8 Total number of financings 453 355 +27.6 Issues quoted in market capitalization $ 4,076,809,480,150 $ 3,143,163,790,511 +29.7 TSX Venture Exchange **

August 2021 July 2021 August 2020 Listed issuers 1,897 1,890 1,918 New listed issuers 13 ten 7 IPO 12 8 5 TSX graduates 0 4 3 Listed issues 2,006 2,000 2,000 IPO funding raised $ 6,147,000 $ 23,462,900 $ 38,866,090 Secondary funding raised (1) $ 637,078,672 $ 181,376,095 $ 272,221,332 Additional funding raised $ 359,256,462 $ 521,107,297 $ 716,629,584 Total funding raised $ 1,002,482,134 $ 725,946,292 $ 1,027,717,006 Total number of financings 110 122 198 Issues quoted in market capitalization $ 98,309,913,935 $ 97,408,014,997 $ 62,025 173,158 Statistics since the beginning of the year

2021 2020 % Switch New listed issuers 94 36 +161.1 IPO 64 24 +166.7 TSX graduates 23 13 +76.9 IPO funding raised $ 181,159,818 $ 95,746,480 +89.2 Secondary funding raised (1) $ 2,851,116,134 $ 1,005,438,943 +183.6 Additional funding raised $ 5,055,203,751 $ 2,761,496,413 +83.1 Total funding raised $ 8,087,479,703 $ 3,862,681,836 +109.4 Total number of financings 1,191 1,124 +6.0 Issues quoted in market capitalization $ 98,309,913,935 $ 62,025 173,158 +58.5 ** Includes NEX (not applicable to new listed issuers, IPOs and raised IPO financings) (1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on a cash and secondary basis TMX Group does not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of this information. The information in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely on the information in this press release for any commercial, commercial or financial purposes. By using this press release, you expressly agree that TMX Group assumes no responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this press release. TMX Group welcomes the following companies that have registered for the course August 2021: Toronto Stock Exchange Issuer name Company symbol Accelerate the carbon negative Bitcoin ETF ABTC CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund CMDO CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF HIM CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF CINV IA Clarington Loomis Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund ILGB ETF iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG ETF iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index XCBG IShares US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (hedged to Canadian dollars) XAGH IShares US Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG Tidewater Renewables Ltd. LCFS TSX Venture Exchange Issuer name Company symbol Aadirection Capital Corp. AAD.P A-Labs Capital V Corp. ALBA.P Antera Ventures II Corp. AVII.P DGL Investments No.1 Inc. DGL.P First Tidal Acquisition Corp. AAA.P Gotham Resource Corp. GHM.P Greenfield Acquisition Corp. GAC.P Hopefield Ventures Inc. HVI.P J4 Enterprises Inc. JJJJ.P Millbank Mining Corp. MILL Rockport Capital Corp. PR Saasquatch Capital Corp. SAAS.P Yubba Capital Corp. YUB.P About TMX Group (TSX:X) TMX Group operates global markets and creates digital communities and analytical solutions that facilitate the financing, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. The main activities of TMX Group include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , Alpha TSX Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montreal Stock Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide quote markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, custodian services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and new York), as well as in the main international markets, in particular London and Singapore. For more information on TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @GroupeTMX . SOURCE TMX Group Limited For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Director, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

