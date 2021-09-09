Business
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, September 9, 2021 / CNW / – TMX Group today announced its fundraising activity on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange for August 2021.
TSX welcomed 10 new issuers in August 2021, compared to 19 the previous month and 14 in August 2020. The new listings were for nine exchange-traded funds and one cleantech company. Total funding raised in August 2021 increased by 1% compared to the previous month and by 35% compared to August 2020. The total number of financings in August 2021 was 33, compared to 46 the previous month and 49 in August 2020.
TSXV welcomed 13 new issuers in August 2021, compared to 10 the previous month and 7 in August 2020. The new listings were for 12 capital pool companies and one mining company. Total funding raised in August 2021 increased 38% from the previous month, but down 2% from August 2020. There were 110 financings in August 2021, compared to 122 the previous month and 198 in August 2020.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
August 2021
July 2021
August 2020
Listed issuers
1,718
1712
1,622
New listed issuers
ten
19
14
IPO
ten
12
11
TSX Venture Graduates
0
4
3
Listed issues
2 381
2,376
2 285
IPO funding raised
$ 182,268,500
$ 110,492,416
$ 385,952,000
Secondary funding raised
$ 1,750,038,793
$ 663,786,542
$ 1,007,198,259
Additional funding raised
$ 67,840,000
$ 1,198,750,000
$ 86,250,000
Total funding raised
2,000 $ 147,293
$ 1,973,028,958
$ 1,479,400,259
Total number of financings
33
46
49
Issues quoted in market capitalization
$ 4,076,809,480,150
$ 4,009,393,931,863
$ 3,143,163,790,511
Statistics since the beginning of the year
|
2021
2020
% cash
New listed issuers
156
115
+35.7
IPO
117
95
+23.2
TSX Venture Graduates
23
13
+76.9
IPO funding raised
$ 7,462,818,371
$ 4,003,783,667
+86.4
Secondary funding raised
$ 20,490,258,483
$ 14,045,131,166
+45.9
Additional funding raised
$ 4,355,590,247
$ 1,671,178,968
+160.6
Total funding raised
$ 32,308,667,101
$ 19,720,093,801
+63.8
Total number of financings
453
355
+27.6
Issues quoted in market capitalization
$ 4,076,809,480,150
$ 3,143,163,790,511
+29.7
TSX Venture Exchange **
|
August 2021
July 2021
August 2020
Listed issuers
1,897
1,890
1,918
New listed issuers
13
ten
7
IPO
12
8
5
TSX graduates
0
4
3
Listed issues
2,006
2,000
2,000
IPO funding raised
$ 6,147,000
$ 23,462,900
$ 38,866,090
Secondary funding raised (1)
$ 637,078,672
$ 181,376,095
$ 272,221,332
Additional funding raised
$ 359,256,462
$ 521,107,297
$ 716,629,584
Total funding raised
$ 1,002,482,134
$ 725,946,292
$ 1,027,717,006
Total number of financings
110
122
198
Issues quoted in market capitalization
$ 98,309,913,935
$ 97,408,014,997
$ 62,025 173,158
Statistics since the beginning of the year
|
2021
2020
% Switch
New listed issuers
94
36
+161.1
IPO
64
24
+166.7
TSX graduates
23
13
+76.9
IPO funding raised
$ 181,159,818
$ 95,746,480
+89.2
Secondary funding raised (1)
$ 2,851,116,134
$ 1,005,438,943
+183.6
Additional funding raised
$ 5,055,203,751
$ 2,761,496,413
+83.1
Total funding raised
$ 8,087,479,703
$ 3,862,681,836
+109.4
Total number of financings
1,191
1,124
+6.0
Issues quoted in market capitalization
$ 98,309,913,935
$ 62,025 173,158
+58.5
** Includes NEX (not applicable to new listed issuers, IPOs and raised IPO financings)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on a cash and secondary basis
TMX Group does not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of this information. The information in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely on the information in this press release for any commercial, commercial or financial purposes. By using this press release, you expressly agree that TMX Group assumes no responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this press release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that have registered for the course August 2021:
Toronto Stock Exchange
Issuer name
Company symbol
Accelerate the carbon negative Bitcoin ETF
ABTC
CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund
CMDO
CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF
HIM
CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF
CINV
IA Clarington Loomis Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund
ILGB
ETF iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHG
ETF iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index
XCBG
IShares US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (hedged to Canadian dollars)
XAGH
IShares US Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XAGG
Tidewater Renewables Ltd.
LCFS
TSX Venture Exchange
Issuer name
Company symbol
Aadirection Capital Corp.
AAD.P
A-Labs Capital V Corp.
ALBA.P
Antera Ventures II Corp.
AVII.P
DGL Investments No.1 Inc.
DGL.P
First Tidal Acquisition Corp.
AAA.P
Gotham Resource Corp.
GHM.P
Greenfield Acquisition Corp.
GAC.P
Hopefield Ventures Inc.
HVI.P
J4 Enterprises Inc.
JJJJ.P
Millbank Mining Corp.
MILL
Rockport Capital Corp.
PR
Saasquatch Capital Corp.
SAAS.P
Yubba Capital Corp.
YUB.P
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets and creates digital communities and analytical solutions that facilitate the financing, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. The main activities of TMX Group include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, Alpha TSX Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Stock Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide quote markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, custodian services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and new York), as well as in the main international markets, in particular London and Singapore. For more information on TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @GroupeTMX.
