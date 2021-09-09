Trading by Fed officials sparks uproar, fuels calls for accountability





None of these deals took place between the end of March and May 1, a Fed official said, which would have limited Mr. Kaplan’s ability to use information about upcoming bailout programs to carry out a profit. But the trades have gained attention for other reasons. Mr Conti-Brown pointed out that Mr Kaplan was buying and selling shares of oil companies just as the Fed was debating what role it should play in regulating climate-related finance. And everything the Fed did in 2020, like cutting rates to near zero and buying trillions of government-guaranteed debt, affected the stock market, driving up stock prices. This is really bad for the Fed, people are going to take it over and say the Fed is self-treating, said Sam Bell, founder of the policy-focused group, Employment America. Here’s a guy who influences monetary policy, and hes making money for himself in the stock market. Mr. Perli noted that Mr. Kaplans’ financial activity included trading in a corporate bond exchange-traded fund, which is actually a collection of corporate debt that trades like a stock. The Fed bought shares of this type of fund last year. Other key policy makers, including New York Fed Chairman John C. Williams, reported much less financial activity in 2020, based on information published or provided by their reserve banks. Mr Williams told reporters on a call Wednesday that he believed transparency measures around business activities were essential. If you’re asking if these policies need to be reviewed or changed, I think that’s a larger question that I don’t have a specific answer to at the moment, Williams said. Washington-based board officials reported some financial activity, but it was more limited. Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell reported 41 recorded transactions carried out by him or in the name of his family in 2020, but these were generally index funds and other relatively broad investment strategies. Randal K. Quarles, Fed Vice President for Supervision, recorded purchases and sales Union Pacific actions last summer. These shares were assets of Mr. Quarless’s wife and he had no involvement in the transactions, a Fed spokesperson said.

