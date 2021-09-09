New COVID-19 vaccine event on October 2, 2021





Whether this is your first Covid-19 vaccine or your second dose, KCKPS is pleased to partner with the Wyandotte County Health Department to host our fourth COVID-19 vaccination event. This family event will take place on Saturday October 2sdfrom noon to 3 p.m. at JC Harmon high school. In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, the health department will also offer flu shots and sports physical exams. The Department of Health will offer the Pfizer vaccine (2 doses) and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (1 dose). Remember that the vaccine is safe for ages 12 and over, but minors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Those who get vaccinated will receive free meal vouchers for the food trucks on site. Those who receive the first vaccine will also walk away with a $ 50 gift card. In addition to vaccines and physical exams, KCKPS has teamed up with amazing community partners for free giveaways to prepare students for the winter months. Free food, free ice cream, and much more will be offered. Plus, you’ll have the chance to hear some of the KCKPS bands in what we call March to the Beat: A KCKPS Band Showcase. The Swope Parkway mobile dental truck will also be present, offering free screenings and fluoride for children. If you need a ride, we’ve got you covered, too. KCKPS transportation services are intended for people 5 years and older. No one under 5 years old can ride due to safety concerns. If you require special accommodations, please call 913-627-3100 before Monday, September 27. School Time Banneker 11:00 Caruthers 10:40 a.m. Claude huyck 11:20 a.m. Douglass 11:00 Emerson 10h55 Eugene Ware 11:00 Francoise Willard 11:00 Frank rushton 10h55 To agree 11:20 a.m. Hazel Grove 11:00 JFKennedy 11:20 a.m. John fiske 11:30 a.m. Lindbergh 11:20 a.m. Lowell Brown 11:00 Mark Twain 11:20 a.m. McKinley 11:00 MEPearson 11:00 New Chelsea 11:20 a.m. New Stanley 11:35 Noble Prentis 11:35 Quindaro 11:20 a.m. Silver city 11:15 a.m. SP North 11:00 SP South 11:20 a.m. TAEdison 11:15 a.m. Well-born 11:00 West Park 11:20 a.m. Whittier 11:20 a.m. We hope to see you there. PDF flyer of the COVID-19 vaccine event in English

PDF flyer of the COVID-19 vaccine event in Spanish Posted on September 9, 2021

