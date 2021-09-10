Bosses confirm Oxford Nanopore plans go public on the London Stock Exchange

Oxford Nanopore is gearing up for a successful London Stock Exchange float later this year, the bosses have confirmed.

In a major boost for the City, the British science pioneer said he was considering a main market listing that would involve the sale of new and existing shares.

The company, which specializes in DNA sequencing and provided the NHS with Covid-19 tests during the pandemic, is expected to be valued at more than 2.5 billion from the number it got in a lift of fund in May.

Major boost: UK science pioneer said he was considering a main market listing that would involve selling new and existing stocks

But some analysts have suggested it could be worth as much as $ 4 billion, a number that would earn senior executives a combined paper fortune of $ 150 million.

This includes the founders, managing director Gordon Sanghera, 60, business development chief Spike Willcocks, 45, and Hagan Bayley, 70. Oxford Nanopore was founded by Sanghera, Willcocks and Bayley in 2005.

For the moment, it is in deficit and does not expect to reach equilibrium for at least five years due to the continuation of significant investments in research and development, reporting a loss of 73.2 million in 2020 after a turnover of 113.9 million.

Sanghera, however, said: “We believe that Oxford Nanopore is ideally suited to both disrupt existing markets and create whole new ones. An initial public offering will be a step on the way to making our vision a reality, supporting our ambitious growth plans and improving our ability to innovate and grow.