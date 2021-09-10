MRNA: from the dream of the disco era to the wonder of modern times

The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded everyone that the everyday world we notice can be undone by the microscopic world we forget.

And as the delta variant sends more (mostly unvaccinated) citizens to already overcrowded intensive care units, health experts are offering their own booster: The best way to protect everyday life is to get vaccinated.

As Dr Jeffrey Weinstein, Head of Patient Safety at Kettering Health, said:

“We find that the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 occur in the unvaccinated population. Even young people who have not been vaccinated develop serious illness and die. “

This contrast between full hospitals and available appointments for vaccines highlights the questions some have about vaccines – their origins and use.

Can we trust them since they were made so quickly?

Do they affect my DNA?

Do they contain a live virus?

And in light of the recent FDA approval of the first COVID vaccine, the The all-encompassing question seems to be How can I trust the vaccine?

Learn to spell vaccine with mRNA

Traveling at high speed, Pfizer and Moderna received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in December 2020 for their mRNA vaccines. But few people knew about the only mRNA that it was in preparation since the time of disco.

While mRNA has been studied for many years as a technique to create a vaccine, shares Dr. Weinstein, the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are the first two to complete human clinical trials and receive full or emergency clearance from the FDA.

Forty years of mRNA development and research later, the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the testing ground for this new, but not so new, vaccine approach.

But what took mRNA from an idea to the frontier of public health was a central notion: it’s what’s inside a person that matters.

Imperfect and amazing: the immune system

When a virus enters the body, its purpose is to spread. So it replicates. It does this by hijacking a cell, the most industrious factory in the world, and giving instructions (its RNA) to the cell to make copies.

The immune system, however, is ready to respond. The human immune system is made up of complex and highly efficient processes that fight off invaders such as bacteria, viruses, other microorganisms, and even cancer cells, Dr Weinstein explained. Weapons in his arsenal include

white blood cells , which attack the virus. They often leave behind fragments of the virus, called antigens. The body views these antigens as a threat, sending antibodies after them.

, which attack the virus. They often leave behind fragments of the virus, called antigens. The body views these antigens as a threat, sending antibodies after them. Memory cells B , which are the white blood cells that create antibodies.

, which are the white blood cells that create antibodies. Memory T cells, which are white blood cells that help B cells remember. These cells remember an antigen if it enters the body again. When others speak of “natural immunity” they are referring to these cells.

The immune system is amazing. But it is imperfect.

He often does not respond quickly enough. And the disease comes. The immune system can also become vulnerable when it is weakened by certain drugs, diseases and age, said Dr. Weinstein.

What the immune system needs is backup. And this is where vaccines, like mRNA vaccines, make all the difference.

MRNA vaccines: what’s different?

All vaccines work with the body’s immune system. But mRNA vaccines work differently from previous types.

As Dr. Weinstein explains, most older vaccines use a live but weakened or dead virus to boost the immune system. MRNA vaccines direct our cells to produce the viral protein.

Previous vaccines have caught the attention of the immune system by using a harmless version of a virus. But mRNA vaccines take the fight right to where it begins: the cell.

In January 2020, when scientists decoded the genetic code for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID), mRNA vaccine developers had over quite to develop a vaccine.

Using protein plagiarism to protect the body

Messenger RNA vaccines work just as their name suggests: they deliver messages to our cells.

As Dr. Weinstein mentioned, mRNA vaccines deliver only a segment of a virus’s genetic code, like a chapter in a long novel to the cell. And the cell copies this chapter over and over again. The segment (or chapter) that the cell receives from the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines asks them to create the famous “S” or spike protein, which the virus uses to attach to a cell.

Think of it as protein plagiarism. This is what sets mRNA apart and makes it a medical wonder.

These harmless spike proteins appear on the surface of the cell. And the immune system responds to the presence of proteins. This is when most people experience the typical side effects of vaccines (a day or two of chills, headache, pain, etc.).

Subsequently, the body’s memory cells remember this protein and will attack it if the virus enters the body, thereby minimizing infection and limiting serious illness.

All without exposing the body to any version of the virus.

What this means for public health today and tomorrow

MRNA is fragile. Thus, it does not stay in the body for a long time. The cell receives the information, and the body breaks it down and gets rid of it.

This means that it never reaches the nucleus of a cell, where DNA lives. So the set of genetic instructions that make a person who they are is harmless; COVID, on the other hand, is not.

And as everyone is wondering what everyday life might be like after the pandemic, mRNA will be part of their protection. And not just against infectious diseases. Clinical trials have shown that its uses could include treating types of cancer and even allergies.

As more and more studies focus on the effectiveness of current vaccines against newer COVID variants, public health experts are offering another recall. The point is not to see how today’s vaccines behave against tomorrow’s variants.

The goal is to protect you and your family from COVID today.

As Dr. Weinstein shared, please get the vaccine. Every death is now a preventable tragedy.