Best Penny Stocks to Buy on Robinhood Under $ 1? 4 Watch Now

Are those cheap Robinhood stocks on your September watch list?

Looking for cheap stocks to buy on Robinhood? You’re not alone. There are tens of millions of new traders who are choosing this as their playground for making money from stocks. But if you don’t want to buy Apple stock (NASDAQ: AAPL), you don’t understand options very well and want to buy stocks under $ 1 to take advantage of your capital, is it possible to do this on Robinhood? This is a question that is not new, and rightly so.

When it comes to stocks under $ 1, the Over The Counter exchange has been the most popular in the past. But that doesn’t mean you still can’t find the Nasdaq or the NYSE penny stocks trade for literal pennies. In fact, if you look at the Robinhoods Top 100 Stock List, there are plenty of names to choose from and, yes, several are trading below the $ 1 mark. But these aren’t the only stocks that can be purchased for less than a dollar menu item. Today, take a closer look at 3 that have gained momentum this week and may be on retail traders watchlists right now.

Robinhood Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $ 1

Robinhood Penny Stocks to Buy [or avoid] # 1. Eros STX Global (NYSE: ESGC)

Eros STX is one of the companies we talked about recently as stocks have rallied steadily from 52-week lows last month. The company specializes in the acquisition, production and distribution of digital content. It includes everything from movies to music and ranges from theatrical production to streaming media.

One of the recent drivers of ESGC action has been the company’s latest deal with Amazon Prime Video. It was concluded as a multi-year agreement in South Africa, which expanded an existing pan-European strategic partnership concluded in the UK, France, Italy and Scandinavia. Prime Video subscribers in the territory now have access to the STXInternationals catalog of titles.

With this movement, the ESGC stock has been one to watch, especially for those looking for Robinhood penny stocks less than $ 1. However, with the receipt of the non-compliance from the New York Stock Exchange late last month, time is running out for ErosSTX to regain a minimum bid price of $ 1.

best penny stocks to buy on robinhood under $ 1 Eros STX ESGC Global Stock Chart

2. Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS)

Borqs Technologies shares have been trending towards the $ 1 mark for weeks. Shares fell after Borqs announced a new delivery of its CTA-2045 cellular products to SkyCentrics. The units were set up for use by utility companies in grid-interactive water heater programs, which only briefly seemed to resonate with traders. After a big pop to highs of $ 1.60, BRQS stock fell back below the $ 1 level.

This week, activity has picked up, and there are several things for traders to follow first, the news. Borqs announced a new binding clause for the purchase of a solar energy and storage company, Holu Hou Energy. That could add $ 48 million in revenue for 2022, according to the company. Meanwhile, projected revenues through 2025 are estimated at $ 145 million. While this is still quite a ways off the time horizon, it has boosted sentiment in the market. The ultimate goal is for Borqs to make it a viable model and tackle the smart home market in the United States.

Apart from fundamental developments, take a look at the levels of the BRQS stock charts. You can see that the penny stock has now tested its 50 day moving average 4 days in a row without being able to exceed and hold it. This is a relatively clear resistance level at 50DMA. What makes me say that? Besides the first time in June, the BRQS title has not broken and has remained above this technical level since the first quarter of the year. Will this last test be different?

best penny stocks to buy on robinhood under $ 1 Borqs Technologies Inc. BRQS stock chart

3. Camber Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEI)

One of the penny stocks that we have been discussing for weeks is Camber Energy. A mix of retail speculation, short-term hype, and optimism in certain energy stocks has helped drive the CEI stock forward. Basically, Camber recently has a few things to point out for potential catalysts. At the end of last month, the company obtained an intellectual property license for patented carbon capture systems. Specifically, the agreement was made with ESG Clean Energy regarding its stationary power generation, including methods of using heat and capturing carbon dioxide.

James Doris, President and CEO of Camber, summed up the importance of this transaction by saying: In my opinion, this transaction positions us as an industry leader in terms of being able to meet production needs. electricity supply for commercial and industrial organizations. while helping them reduce their carbon footprint to meet regulatory requirements or simply follow ESG best practices.

From a technical point of view, where BRQS experienced resistance to its 50DMA, the CEI share held above its 200-day moving average over the last 3 sessions. The big question is whether or not this becomes a true level of support. The last 2 trading sessions saw a much lighter daily trading volume while CEI struggled to break above the $ 1 level. As traders continue to focus on this semi-same stock, technical levels can be important to consider.

best penny stocks to buy on robinhood under $ 1 Camber Energy CIS stock chart

4. United States Antimony (NYSE: UAMY)

With an increase in alternative energy and things like electric vehicles, United States Antimony has found its way into this niche. In its last operational update in August, the company shed light on its plan for the rest of the year. United States Antimony has focused much of its efforts on antimony. In particular, antimony is used in batteries, among many other industrial uses. According to the company, China, historically the sole supplier of lump antimony trisulfide and the main supplier of antimony in general, has held back the export of antimony trisulfide, resulting in a potential global shortage.

UAMY said it has reviewed its library of North American properties of antimony and antimony / gold in order to step up efforts and secure new sources of antimony in North America. The company has also filed statements showing that it is actively seeking interest from junior mining companies for potential partnerships in the exploration of specific properties such as the Los Juarez property. According to US Antimony, this property could present a potential since the Mexican government carried out additional work and reported a deposit of 1,000,000 metric tons grading 1.8% antimony and 8.1 ounces of silver per metric ton.

Other than that, there aren’t many major technical events to speak of. However, we can see that UAMY stock has hovered around its 50DMA for most of the past few months. Meanwhile, the penny stock struggled to climb back above $ 1. Will that change as interest in electric vehicle stocks increases?

best penny stocks to buy on robinhood under $ 1 United States Antimony UAMY stock chart

Are cheap shares on Robinhood worth the risk?

These are just a few of the trending stocks on Robinhood under $ 1 right now. The stakes are higher the lower the prices. A small drop of 10 cents can equal a massive drop in the percentage value. Then again, a similar upward move can be just as massive when it comes to gaining potential. The important part is understanding how to trade, manage volatility, and make money with cheap penny stocks.