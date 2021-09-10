Canadian Stock Exchange Sponsors Cannabis Business: New York





Prohibition Partners and Cannabis trade are pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange will be the sponsor of the inaugural Business of Cannabis: New York event on September 29, which will take place at the iconic Rainbow Room, Rockefeller Center. The Canadian Stock Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access public capital markets in Canada and abroad, including the cannabis sector. Over 180 cannabis companies around the world are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, which has enabled the industry to access capital, launch and grow its businesses, and advance the industry in Canada, the States -United and around the world. New York has a tremendous opportunity to lead the way – not only for the cannabis trade – but also for issues of social equity and social justice., said Richard Carleton, CEO, Canadian Securities Exchange, It’s a watershed moment and if New York is successful it has the opportunity to make a huge impact. We are delighted to welcome the Canadian Securities Exchange as a cannabis company: Sponsors from New York, said Jay Rosenthal, Managing Director of Cannabis Business. The CSE has been a foundational institution for the cannabis industry to thrive – and we know this will continue as more jurisdictions come online.. Richard Carleton, CEO of CSE, will join speakers such as Senator Liz Krueger, William Healy of Silver Spike Capital and Pablo Zuanic of Cantor Fitzgerald; as well as many other industry leaders and experts. Help shape the future of cannabis in New York City on September 29. BOOK HERE

