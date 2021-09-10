Souvenir of September 11 and the most beautiful day of the New York Stock Exchange

As we reflect on the 20th anniversary of September 11 and the friends and family who are no longer with us, it is important to remember that the disaster was followed by one of the greatest days in the history of the New York Stock Exchange: reopening of markets on Monday, September 17, 2001.

That day I was there early, standing outside the NYSE with President Richard Grasso as Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill arrived to help ring the opening bell with firefighters and police. They were led by New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik and Fire Commissioner Thomas Von Essen, as well as Senators Hillary Rodham Clinton and Charles Schumer, Mayor Rudy Giuliani, New York Governor George Pataki and President of the SEC Harvey Pitt.

“The market is ready, the country is ready,” said Grasso. “We’re back to business. Don’t bet against America because you will be wrong.”

On the ground, the atmosphere was tense but patriotic, and why shouldn’t it be? Warren Buffett had continued “60 minutes“, saying he would not sell any of his holdings when the market reopens. There had been numerous calls over the past week from investors insisting that it was a patriotic duty to buy.

Before the opening, two minutes of silence were observed. Members of the New York City Police and Fire Department, representing the heroes of 9/11, had come to the ground. The whole room sang “God Bless America” ​​and then the police and firefighters, along with dignitaries, rang the opening bell.