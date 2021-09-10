Business
Souvenir of September 11 and the most beautiful day of the New York Stock Exchange
On the ground, a trader comforts another during a minute of silence on September 17, 2001.
David L Ryan | Boston Globe | Getty Images
As we reflect on the 20th anniversary of September 11 and the friends and family who are no longer with us, it is important to remember that the disaster was followed by one of the greatest days in the history of the New York Stock Exchange: reopening of markets on Monday, September 17, 2001.
That day I was there early, standing outside the NYSE with President Richard Grasso as Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill arrived to help ring the opening bell with firefighters and police. They were led by New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik and Fire Commissioner Thomas Von Essen, as well as Senators Hillary Rodham Clinton and Charles Schumer, Mayor Rudy Giuliani, New York Governor George Pataki and President of the SEC Harvey Pitt.
“The market is ready, the country is ready,” said Grasso. “We’re back to business. Don’t bet against America because you will be wrong.”
On the ground, the atmosphere was tense but patriotic, and why shouldn’t it be? Warren Buffett had continued “60 minutes“, saying he would not sell any of his holdings when the market reopens. There had been numerous calls over the past week from investors insisting that it was a patriotic duty to buy.
Before the opening, two minutes of silence were observed. Members of the New York City Police and Fire Department, representing the heroes of 9/11, had come to the ground. The whole room sang “God Bless America” and then the police and firefighters, along with dignitaries, rang the opening bell.
A trader grimly stares at a screen on the New York Stock Exchange on September 17, 2001 in New York City.
Chris Hondros | Getty Images
With this kind of openness, the exchanges that followed were disappointing. An hour before the markets opened, the Federal Reserve had cut interest rates by half a point, but that didn’t seem to make a difference.
The S&P 500 fell almost 5% and the Dow Jones fell 7% to its lowest levels in almost three years. By the end of the week, the S&P 500 had fallen almost 12% from its pre-9/11 level.
No one cared. The market had been closed for nearly a week, the longest closure since the Great Depression.
What mattered was that it was opened again.
The aftermath of September 11: the markets
The invasion of Afghanistan followed three weeks later on October 7, 2001. In short, it seemed like the market was recovering. Within a month, the S&P had returned to its pre-9/11 level. The government announced billions of dollars in stimulus measures. The Federal Reserve had significantly reduced interest rates.
But all was not well. The Dotcom bust in 2000, followed by September 11, plunged the United States into a recession. Enron’s bankruptcy later that year further eroded confidence.
The summer of 2002 was a disaster. The S&P 500 fell more than 20% in June and July. He didn’t hit rock bottom until October.
The aftermath of September 11: the psychological
For those of us who lived and worked downtown, the markets weren’t the major issue.
It was the psychological scars, which were just starting to surface. Everyone who worked in the Financial District had friends who had died in the disaster. I had several, including Bill Meehan, the chief market analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, a storyteller for Hawaiian shirts and with whom I spent wonderful evenings at restaurants, talking about life and the markets.
There was also the sad reality of working downtown. The financial district had turned into a partly closed armed camp. It was nearly impossible to cross Canal Street, the dividing line between Soho / Chinatown and the Financial District, unless you were a resident or working at NYSE or Wall Street. The police were everywhere, on every street corner. No one knew if another attack was coming.
There was especially the smoking pit of the World Trade Center. The smoke wouldn’t go away for a year, and you could see it for miles around. The worst was the smell: the pungent smell of still burning paper, office furniture and building materials.
And yet, everyone at the NYSE came to work. They were anxious like me, and many were depressed. But we all came to work.
But the work was changing. September 11 and the bursting of the Dotcom bubble had combined to drastically reduce interest in Wall Street and trading. More and more trading was going electronic, eroding the dominance of the trading floor.
Some have decided to leave the company, others have adapted. I joined a Buddhist center and learned to meditate. It got me through this dark year. I still practice.
I think about you, Bill
And what about my friend Bill Meehan from Cantor Fitzgerald, who died in the North Tower on September 11, 2001, along with 657 other Cantor Fitzgerald employees?
He is always there. He lives in my memory and in the memory of all those who knew and loved him.
If you are near the Memorial, stop to pay homage to it. William J. Meehan, Jr., sign N-27, North Memorial Pool.
