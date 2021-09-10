TGOD Announces Update on Application for Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and Voluntary Delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, September 10, 2021 / CNW / – The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (“TGOD“or the”Society“) (TSX: TGOD) (US-OTCQX: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organic cannabis, today announces that the Company has received final approval from the Canadian Stock Exchange (the “CSE”) to register its ordinary shares (the “Ordinary actions“) and listed ordinary share subscription warrants (the”Mandates“) on the CSE (the”SEO“).

As previously stated, pursuant to Part VII, Item 720 of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX“) Company Handbook, the Company will voluntarily delist from the TSX its Common Shares and Warrants (the”Radiation”) and has received TSX approval to do so.

No action is required from the holders of Common Shares and Warrants with respect to registration and delisting. The Company will continue to trade under the symbol “TGOD” on the CSE.

The delisting of the common shares and warrants from the TSX will take effect at the close of business on September 10, 2021, and the listing of ordinary shares and warrants on the CSE will take effect on September 13, 2021, in order to ensure, to the extent possible, continuous and homogeneous trading liquidity for holders of ordinary shares and warrants.

Ownership of Common Shares and Warrants will not be affected by delisting, and holders of Common Shares and Warrants will retain their existing rights under applicable corporate law and the Company’s constating documents. . Trading of the ordinary shares on the OTCQX Best market will not be affected by the delisting and listing.

“The conclusion of this process is an important step in the way forward for the Company. Our registration with the CSE enables the Company to accelerate its plans to enter the American market. We look forward to sharing our plans with investors as opportunities arise. ,” noted Sean Bovingdon, CEO and Interim CFO of TGOD. “We will continue to identify partners who can leverage our organic expertise and use our intellectual property, while enabling synergies to make deals profitable in the short and long term. “

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD ) (USOTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Her organic cannabis is grown in living soil, as nature intended. The company is committed to cultivating a better future by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and less impact on the environment. Its Canadian facilities were built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flowers and oil, and recently launched a series of next-generation cannabis products such as hash, vapes, organic teas and soluble powders. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature, from seed to sale.

As of today, the ordinary shares and warrants of TGOD issued under deeds dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, 23 october 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the TSX under the symbols “TGOD”, “TGOD.WS”, “TGOD.WR”, “TGOD.WA” and “TGOD.WB” respectively. TGOD’s common stock trades in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol “TGODF”. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca .

Warnings

This press release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, the expansion of the Company into other jurisdictions, including United States, the additional benefits of the Company’s expansion into other jurisdictions, the status of discussions with other parties regarding entry into the U.S. market, synergies with potential partners and the creation of added value for shareholders. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “should”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “Estimate”, “may”, “” will “,” potential “,” proposed “and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions” may “or” will “occur. These statements are not various assumptions have been used in drawing conclusions or making projections contained in forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date on which statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described in the Company’s most recent annual information form filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on the Company’s Issuer Profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in the preparation of forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such information should not be relied on unduly and no assurance can be given that such events will occur within the disclosed timeframe or not at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company has no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. .

Neither the TSX nor the TSX Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tgod-announces-update-on-listing-application-on-the-canadian-securities-exchange-and-voluntary-delisting-from-the-toronto-stock- exchange-301373081.html

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

