The price of electricity on the stock exchange exceeds 100 euros – Brno Daily

The price of electricity, which stood at 53 euros per MWh at the start of the year, now exceeds 100 euros per MWh on the Prague energy exchange. Photo credit: Freepik.

Rep. Czech, Sep 10 (BD) – According to Power Exchange Central Europe, the wholesale price of electricity continues to rise. Electricity supplied for the following year trades for the first time above 100 euros per MWh (around 2,530 CZK) on the Prague Energy Exchange, an 88% increase from 53 euros per MWh at the start of 2021.



