Swiss stock exchange obtains regulatory approval for digital asset exchange

SIX, the Swiss exchange, has received regulatory approval to launch its long-awaited digital exchange.

The SIX Digital Exchange announced on Friday that it had obtained two licenses from FINMA, the country’s market watchdog, to operate a blockchain-based stock exchange and securities depository.

SIX said it is now able to launch a regulated trading, settlement and custody infrastructure based on distributed ledger technology, also known as blockchain. It is the system best known for its use in maintaining an immutable list of all cryptocurrency transactions.

The company did not specify when it expects the new product to launch, or what assets it would allow investors to trade. However, the digital exchange could provide a regulated alternative to cryptocurrency exchanges, many of which operate outside of established rules.

Binance, the world’s leading crypto exchange, has faced several warnings and threats from authorities around the world. Meanwhile, Coinbase, which is a regulated company, recently angered the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

SIX’s platform would also allow the Swiss stock exchange to get ahead of major exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange by offering blockchain-based securities.

Thomas Zeeb, global head of stock exchanges at SIX, previously said the company plans to offer shares in digital token form.