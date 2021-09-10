Greenland Resources will be listed on the Canadian NEO Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Sep 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Greenland Resources Inc. (NEO: MOLY) (Greenland Resources or the Society) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Neo Exchange Inc. (on NEO). The Company plans to begin trading on September 20, 2021 on the NEO under the symbol MOLY. The Company has also applied to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and expects to receive final approval shortly after NEO begins listing.

Qualified Person Declaration

Mr. Jim Steel, P.Geo., MBA, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Greenland Resources Inc.

Greenland Resources is a Canadian reporting issuer for which the Ontario Securities Commission is the principal regulator, which is focused on the development of its world-class pure molybdenum deposit Climax 100% owned in the central east of the Greenland. The Malmbjerg molybdenum deposit has pit limited measured and indicated resources of 247.1 million tonnes at 0.180% MoS 2 , for 587 million pounds of molybdenum metal contained (RPA, 2021). The Malmbjerg project benefits from a feasibility study carried out in 2008 by Wardrop (now Tetra Tech), an environmental and social impact study (SRK, 2007), a technical optimization concept study (DRA 2019) and a previous operating license granted in 2009. With offices in Toronto, the Company is led by a management team with extensive experience in the mining industry and financial markets. For more details, please see our website (www.greenlandresources.ca) as well as our Canadian regulatory documents on the Greenland Resources profile at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ruben Shiffman, PhD

Keith Minty, P.Eng., MBA

Jim Steel, P.Geo, MBA

New Bianco, M.Pol.Sci.

Gary Anstey Executive Chairman, President

Engineering and project management

Exploration and mining geology

Public and community relations

Investor Relations The head office Suite 1410, 181 University Avenue Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 3M7 Telephone

E-mail

the Web +1 647 273 9913

[email protected]

www.greenlandresources.ca

CAUTION: No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this document. Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the term forward-looking information in National Instrument 51-102 respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Forward-looking statements are not made up of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words indicating that the company or management expects a condition or reported result to occur. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, expect, estimate, might, could, would, will or plan. Because forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and deal with future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. The risks, uncertainties and other factors involved in forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, without limitation, the Company’s reliance on statements made by regulators and the NEO Exchange, the availability of the chosen ticker symbol and the expectation of a valid listing on the NEO. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from this forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the regulatory landscape in Denmark and Canada; dependence on the management and expertise of technical staff; digital and physical system errors and failures; misrepresentation, both deliberate and unintentional, about a valid listing on the NEO Exchange; and the risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in the preparation of forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on such information, which only applies as of the date of this press release. press release, and no guarantees can be made as such events will occur within the timeframe disclosed or will not occur at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this document.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy and there will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal, including titles in United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Law of 1933) or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or on behalf of or for the benefit of, US Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless they are registered under the 1933 Act and applicable State Securities. or an exemption from these registration requirements is available.