Oil prices fall after China announces historic sale of valuable reserves

The State Bureau of Grain and Material Reserves said Thursday night that it will release crude oil from its national reserve in batches. He intends to sell the oil to refining and petrochemical companies.

“Placing national reserve crude oil on the market through open auctions will better stabilize domestic market supply and demand and effectively ensure national energy security,” the office said in a statement, adding that the release of oil “would ease the pressure of rising raw materials.” prices for production companies.

Oil prices fell to their lowest level in two weeks on Thursday after China’s announcement. Brent, the global benchmark, fell 1.6%, while US oil fell 1.7%. They rallied slightly, last trading at $ 71.85 and $ 68.45 per barrel, respectively.

The government has not said how much oil it will ultimately sell, but hoarding barrels is essential for China. The country relies heavily on foreign oil to fuel its economy and has worked for years to bolster its emergency stockpile of oil reserves. China doesn’t release much data on its oil reserves, but said in 2017 that it had established nine major reserve bases in the country, with a combined capacity of 37.7 million tonnes.