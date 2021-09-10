Phoenix Gold announces its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange





Vancouver, British Columbia – The press wire – September tene, 2021 – Phoenix Gold Resources Corp. (Phoenix Gold or the “Society“) (TSXV: PXA) (OTC: PGRCF) is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares are now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the number WKN A2PGVP and the symbol “5DE”. The listing of Phoenix Gold shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will broaden the existing shareholder base in Europe, increase trading activity and raise awareness among European investors. Andrew Lee, President and CEO, commented: While awaiting the first assay results from the Phase 1 drilling, which should be received shortly, we are currently planning the next steps in the drilling. The Frankfurt listing provides us with the platform to increase our exposure and reach to investors in Europe. About York Harbor Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold Project The York Harbor mine property is located approximately 27 km west of Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador and is known to hold promise for massive copper-zinc-silver-gold sulphide deposits. The mineralization documented on the property exhibits characteristics consistent with classical mafic-dominant VMS deposits (Cyprus type). Similar geological environments and styles of mineralization have formed relatively large copper-zinc deposits elsewhere in Newfoundland at Tilt Cove (9 Mt between 1% and 12% copper) and in Cyprus at the Mavrovouni mine (15 Mt of 4% copper with zinc and gold) as reported in the Messina Minerals Inc. Grade 9 Assessment Report (2009 work). Massive sulphides of copper and zinc were first discovered in York Harbor in 1893. Since then, a total of 2,134 meters of documented and developmental galleries have been completed for which documentation is available. A total of 19,230 meters of drill core records are available to test a total of eleven zones of massive copper-zinc-silver-gold sulphide mineralization. These zones are over a length of 600 meters and several remain open to expansion along strike and down dip. JD Whiteflower, P. Geo. is a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical material contained in this press release. For more information: Andrew Lee CEO, President and Director Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: [email protected] Website: www.phoenixgoldresources.ca 1518 800 Pender Street West, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 2V6 Caution regarding forward-looking information This press release may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained in this document that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this document include, without limitation, statements relating to the proposed mineral exploration and are necessarily based on a number of assumptions which, although considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may result in results, performance or actual accomplishments materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

