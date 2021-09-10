3 top US stocks to watch in September

September may be infamous for the stock markets, but some stocks could nonetheless chart their own course this month, regardless of what the wider market is doing, thanks to the big, company-specific catalysts to come. Upcoming earnings reports, breakthrough product launches and much anticipated announcements could potentially decide the future direction of some stocks. I bet you don’t want to miss the excitement, so here are three US stocks to watch closely in September.

This stock may not stay so cheap by the end of the month

Earnings season is almost behind us, but an industry heavyweight that has yet to release quarterly numbers is FedEx (NYSE: FDX). The wait is over on September 21, when the parcel delivery giant releases figures for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ending August 31. Any positive news from the company could give FedEx shares a much-needed respite.

FedEx shares have fallen nearly 14% since its last quarterly earnings release in June, despite its numbers exceeding Street estimates. FedEx closed fiscal 2021 with record revenue and net income of $ 84 billion and $ 5.2 billion, respectively.

FedEx’s outlook for fiscal 2022 has not impressed the market, however, as its projected revenue of $ 90 billion, or about 7% growth, is paltry compared to its 20% revenue growth. business last year.

Meanwhile, news from the great rival United parcel service (NYSE: UPS) the intention to start same day delivery has put additional pressure on FedEx stocks over fears of increased competition.

Let’s not forget, however, that FedEx has started fiscal 2022 on a strong note and is significantly increasing FedEx Ground’s capacity to meet growing demand, especially as it enters the peak holiday season. As evidence, nearly half of the company’s planned capital spending, which stands at $ 7.2 billion for this fiscal year, will go to expansion, while the other half will go to replacing its aging fleet of FedEx Express. As a perspective, FedEx spent just $ 5.9 billion on capital spending last year.

The company is also set to fully integrate the TNT network, which ended 2021 with a cash balance of $ 7.1 billion, and plans to resume share buybacks to return more capital to shareholders. Given the backdrop, FedEx stock looks really cheap right now, and a beat in earnings or a forecast upgrade this month is all it needs to bounce back. Consensus estimates call for 13% revenue growth and moderate 3% growth in adjusted earnings per share (EPS), so stay tuned.

The event you’ve all been waiting for is finally here

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stocks have soared in recent weeks, with its market cap hitting $ 2.6 trillion at the time of writing. Still, the air is loaded with expectations that the stock could be even higher given the tech giant’s biggest and most anticipated next Keynote event on September 14.

While the launch of the iPhone 13 is almost certain, Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 could also make their debut. The excitement is really high this time around for several reasons. IPhone sales have exploded in recent quarters, with the flagship accounting for 54% of Apple’s total sales in the nine months through June 26, 2021. This comes at a time when several exciting rumors surround the iPhone 13 have circulated, including satellite telephony capability to use in an emergency.

Apple has also reportedly ordered large quantities of its A15 processor chipsets which are slated to be included in its upcoming models, including the iPhone 13. Apple’s iOS 15 downloads are also slated to begin later this month. Security and privacy are the main reasons Apple users stick to the company’s products, so the potential game-changing privacy options in its iOS 15 operating system have already sparked a lot of attention.

These rumors and the high expectations of its upcoming product launches have already pushed Apple shares to all-time highs ahead of the big event. With days to go, this FAANG stock is definitely the one you would want to keep an eye on this month.

September 27 could change the fortunes of this stock of electric vehicles

There is never a shortage of enthusiasm for investors in electric vehicle (EV) stocks, but if you are investing or have been following the latest hot EV stock Lucid group (NASDAQ: LCID) Up close, mark September 27 on your calendars.

Shares of Lucid Group, formerly Lucid Motors, began trading on the NASDAQ stock exchange on July 26 after merging with special-purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital IV. The stock has since fallen 28%. He felt the heat alongside other electric vehicle startup stocks that fell to high valuations amid fears of decelerating industry growth as output from major automakers collides with a brick wall due to a severe shortage of semiconductor chips. The expiration of a blocking period at the end of August which now allows institutional investors to sell their stake in Lucid Group has further increased the pressure on the stock.

None of this, however, means as much to investors as the upcoming Lucid Group event called “Production Preview Week.” In a series of events starting September 27, the luxury electric vehicle maker will open the doors of its manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Ariz., To a select group of guests, including members of the media.

Visitors will not only have the chance to see how its first luxury sedan, the Lucid Air, is made, but also to test drive it. This is a real boost, as Lucid Group has yet to deliver a car, but its claims about the Lucid Air’s long range, fast charging, and low cost battery have garnered a lot of attention from customers. electric vehicle enthusiasts.

Two other factors have caught the attention of investors in the Lucid Group: its integrated in-house production process that designs and manufactures everything from battery packs, inverters and motors and transmissions to charging systems and software, and does it. that the company has the old You’re here Chief Engineer of the Model S at his helm.

By July, Lucid Group had secured 11,000 paid reservations for the Lucid Air, with its Dream Edition fully booked. It has also already opened eight showrooms, plans to start deliveries this year and aims to enter European and Middle Eastern markets by the end of next year.

Needless to say, this could be one of the biggest months on record for Lucid Group, as it’s vying for a ton of media attention which, if positive, should cause EV inventory to skyrocket.