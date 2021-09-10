Grayscale paves the way for Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin ETFs as the fate of Bitcoins hangs in the balance

the abbreviation of the word etf – Exchange Traded Fund getty



Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital asset manager with nearly $ 50 billion in assets under management, revealed exclusively to Forbes that three of its single-asset products, Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCHG), Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETCG) and Grayscale Litecoin Trust (LTCN) have become SEC reporting companies.

With this designation, they join Grayscales Bitcoin (GBTC), Ethereum (ETHE) and Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) which must provide the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with regular financial statements and disclosures, and comply with all other requirements set out in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In essence, the six offerings will now be regulated in a similar fashion to companies listed on national stock exchanges such as the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange.

It’s something that investors have not only expressed want, but something that we think they deserve, Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein said ahead of the announcement. He also said that the creation of SEC reporting companies has opened up Grayscale to a wider audience of investors who are generally used to seeing that [type of reporting] when they think about making investments.

Other advantages are more practical. For example, under this designation, the lock-up period for stocks (Grayscale Private Placements are only available to qualified investors) is reduced from 12 to six months. It also helps build relationships and credibility with the SEC when the company ultimately decides to convert these trusts into exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are widely available in the retail market.

That said, this news comes at an interesting time for Grayscale, where its flagship GBTC, with more than $ 30 billion in assets under management, faces an unexpected challenge that could have broader implications for the future model of business. operation of the business. While the company operates the world’s largest bitcoin fund, has hired a new ETF manager, and is building the infrastructure to support a suite of ETF products, it is not among the more than 20 entities that have currently filed for an ETF. ETF application to the SEC. . Their preference is to be a quick follower and rely on the large size and reputation of the Grayscale market to maintain a dominant position.

However, this strategy is now called into question following recent comments from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler where he expressed a preference for a futures ETF over one based on the underlying cash market. In a August 3 speech he said, I anticipate that there will be deposits with regard to exchange traded funds (ETFs) under the Investment Companies Act (Act 40). When combined with other federal securities laws, Bill 40 provides important protections for investors … I look forward to staff review of these filings, especially if these are limited to those Bitcoin futures contracts traded by CME (emphasis added). It should be noted that as the former chairman of the CFTC, Gensler is intimately familiar with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). The SEC has not approved any Bitcoin ETFs to date.

Sonnenshein has made it clear that he supports a futures ETF, but said he believes it would be a disservice to investors if they have no choice between cash and futures. We would like the SEC to create a level playing field where it allows both futures and spot products to enter the market so that investors can choose the best product for them … that would be short-sighted or myopic of the SEC to favor products registered under one set of laws over the other.

It’s also important to note that spot and futures ETFs are not perfect substitutes for each other, and futures ETFs can end up being more expensive for owners. Neena Mishra, ETF Research Director at Zachs Investment Research, said: The problem with products based on futures is that the futures have to be rolled over. Usually, the futures market is in contango, which means that futures contracts that expire later are more expensive. Thus, ETF sponsors would sell cheaper products to buy more expensive products, and all these costs would be passed on to investors. According to some estimates, these could represent around 10% of additional costs.

Mishra also noted that based on his observation of past investor preferences, a spot bitcoin product would be more suitable than a product based on futures. She compared the storage of bitcoin to that of gold, where billions of dollars in assets can easily be secured. In contrast, other commodities that have larger volumes, are perishable or expensive to store and transfer, such as oil, natural gas, or agricultural commodities, are more suitable for futures ETFs. We can compare the custody of bitcoin to the custody of gold, which are similar. This is why it makes more sense for the SEC to approve a physically backed product.

There are arguments for both sides, but a less uncertain concern is that a futures based ETF would present a major challenge for GBTC. The shares have been trading at a double-digit haircut for much of the past few months, it currently sits at -13.98%, causing unrest among investors. Additionally, although the GBTC lock-in period is only six months away, it may seem like a long time for investors in this highly volatile industry. ETFs do not have a lock-in period, and some investors may be willing to accept higher costs and management fees in exchange for cash. Sonnenshein acknowledged this was a concern, saying I think it is definitely a possibility.

The GBTC discount has been in double digits for most of the summer yCharts



In this larger context, the news that BCHG, ETCG and LTCN are becoming SEC reporting companies takes on increased significance for Grayscale. The CME can only offer bitcoin and ether products, at least for now, so other potential grayscale ETFs might not face the same kind of competition that GBTC and ETHE are feeling if the SEC opens the floodgates and they become ETFs in the future. Additionally, institutional interest in alternative digital assets continues to grow, often to the detriment of bitcoins, as its percentage of overall crypto market capitalization continues to decline. It is currently near a low of 40.62% in 2021, which suggests that investors are increasingly seeking exposure beyond bitcoin and may seek other altcoin ETFs to allocate positions.

Bitcoin’s dominance over total crypto market cap is declining TradingView



Therefore, this may not have been Grayscales’ original intention, but it could prove to be an important hedging strategy for the company.

