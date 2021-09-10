Borsa Istanbul chief joins board of World Trade Federation





Borsa Istanbul CEO Korkmaz Ergn has been elected to the board of the prestigious World Federation of Scholarships (WFE), the Turkish stock exchange announced on Friday. As a member of the WFE since 1992, Borsa Istanbul has made great strides in strengthening its international visibility while having a say in the management of the Federation, with the election of CEO Korkmaz Ergn as a member. of the Board of Directors at the General Assembly on Thursday, said a statement from Borsa Istanbul. The other board members are stock exchanges from the United States (Nasdaq, Chicago Commodity Exchange, Chicago Options Exchange), Singapore, Switzerland, Brazil, Bermuda, Hong Kong, India, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, South Korea, Japan, Germany, South Africa, and China. We will strengthen our channels of communication with international investors through new initiatives, Ergn said, commenting on the election. He pointed out that the Turkish stock exchange aims to provide international investors with accurate information, showing that they can get support from Borsa Istanbul whenever they need it, and to engage in a long-term constructive dialogue to solve problems and encourage new investments. Our membership in the board of directors of the World Trade Federation, along with seventeen major exchanges from all continents, will serve as a bridge to help solve global industry problems, connect with international counterparts and promote our international visibility, he added. WFE, the world’s leading industry group for stock exchanges and clearing houses (CCPs) in the world, represents more than 250 market infrastructures. Founded in 1961 and operating in London, the Federation aims to help promote fair and transparent organized markets and build confidence in capital markets in order to enhance systemic stability in line with the needs of capital market players. and the interests of their related institutions by cooperating with regulatory bodies.

