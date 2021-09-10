Wall Street’s Art Cashin reflects on 9/11 and what it took to rebuild

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of September 11, veteran trader Art Cashin reflected on the impact of the terrorist attacks on Wall Street, the country and him personally on Friday. Cashin, who has been a member of the NYSE since 1964, was in lower Manhattan on the morning of September 11, 2001. He remained in the stock exchange building all day, even though the NYSE and Nasdaq did not open for business. negotiation, which is rare. , because of the attacks. Telephone service was severely disrupted in Manhattan that day, but those at Cashin’s post remained somewhat operational, he said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Friday from the stock market, his first interview. there since the Covid pandemic. “People were rushing. I had a line that looked like a movie theater of people from Merrill Lynch and the Stock Exchange saying, ‘Can I use the phone to call my wife? I cannot reach my wife. Can I call my wife? “Said Cashin, who is now director of ground operations for UBS Financial Services.” I was there until the end of the day.

Art Cashin on Squawk on the Street at the NYSE on September 10, 2021. NYSE

Finally, 80-year-old Cashin recalls, he stepped out into the ash-filled streets of the financial district, where the The 110-story twin towers of the World Trade Center had collapsed into a pile of burning debris. “I walked out and there was a group of guys wearing the same types of masks we wear now for the pandemic, grabbing envelopes, things falling from the sky from the 80th floor of the World Trade Center and looking through the envelopes to see whether there was money or money, “Cashin said.” I was so mad. I started picking on one of them, and my second son, Peter, said, ‘Daddy, the goal now is to come home. Forget about those guys. This is garbage. ‘” Cashin said he was still thinking of the nearly 3,000 people killed when the four hijacked planes crashed in New York, Washington, DC and Pennsylvania. Most of the victims were in the Twin Towers. “There were friends that we lost. Friends that you lost, people who never had the chance to see their children grow up, things like that. It was awfully dark,” he said. he declares. The US stock market remained closed until September 17, its most prolonged shutdown since the Great Depression. People saw the return to work for the reopening of the NYSE as a statement, Cashin said, a kind of patriotic challenge and force. “After the fall of the Twin Towers, the stock market became the No.1 target in New York City,” said Cashin, who is known for his daily analysis and in-depth understanding of the history of the market.