



The Autorité de la concurrence et des marchés (CMA) has discovered that the PCR testing market exhibits characteristics that mean that competition alone will not produce the right results for consumers. There is a risk of a race to the bottom, where providers compete for reasons other than high clinical quality and travelers end up losing out. Consumer complaints include paying too much and receiving poor service, with test kits and results arriving late or not at all. They also say that when things go wrong, they are unable to even contact certain vendors, let alone get refunds when they are due. In addition to advising the UK government, the CMA is already using its powers to act where it can. On August 25, he published an open letter to all PCR test vendors warning them to stay on the safe side of consumer law. On September 3, the CMA launched an investigation into Expert Medicals, one of the largest suppliers in the market, and investigations into other companies are being considered. Meanwhile, 19 other test providers were also asked directly by the CMA to improve their pricing information or risk other measures. But the CMA review found that even with the enforcement of consumer protection law, competition cannot be guaranteed to deliver good results to consumers in the PCR testing market. A combination of initial regulation, oversight and broader sanctions is needed. The CMA consumer study also found that being listed on GOV.UK was the most frequently cited factor as to why consumers chose a particular provider. Building on previous advice provided to the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC), the opinion released today makes a number of recommendations, including: Building a one-stop-shop list of approved quality testing providers by dramatically improving basic standards to qualify for inclusion and staying on the GOV.UK list.

Introduce a comprehensive monitoring and enforcement program to ensure suppliers on the GOV.UK list meet these basic standards and rules, and swiftly remove and sanction companies that do not.

Improve supplier listings on GOV.UK so consumers get the information they need to properly compare suppliers and find the best deals for them.

Develop the NHS Test and Trace travel test as a benchmark for quality and price to drive higher standards and more competition in the industry.

Monitor prices and costs on an ongoing basis, in case price reductions are not observed as a result of other measures. Although this advice was provided at the request of the UK government, it has the potential to improve the market for consumers in UK countries where private testing for international travel is permitted. Andrea Coscelli, Director General of the AMC, said: Buying a PCR travel test is a lottery. Whether it is complaints about questionable pricing practices, unfair terms, failure to deliver tests on time or not at all, issues with getting refunds, the experience for some is just not pretty good. The past few weeks have emphasized that we will not hesitate to take action against any PCR test vendor we suspect of breaking the law and exploiting their customers. However, competition alone will not be enough, even if it is supported by the application of consumer law. The PCR testing market is unusual as its main characteristics are dictated by the political decisions of the government to combat the pandemic. This means that a more interventionist approach to shaping market behavior from the start, supported by monitoring and enforcement, is needed. We are ready to continue working with the government to make this market work better for everyone. To produce this final opinion, CMA conducted a high-level review of the PCR travel test market. This included an in-depth analysis of internal complaint data and examination of evidence from a range of stakeholders, such as Citizens Advice and Which ?, as well as airlines, laboratories and suppliers themselves. Notes to Editors The full report and consumer survey commissioned by the CMA can be found here. The cover letter from CMA Executive Director Andrea Coscellis to the Secretary of Health is available here. More information is available on the CMA Travel PCR Testing Rapid Review webpage. In this review, over 400 vendors were offering Day 2 or Day 2 & 8 testing packages listed on GOV.UK and over 900 PCR testing service providers. The DHSC estimated that the average prices consumers pay are 59 for green PCR tests (Day 2) and 103 for Amber tests (Day 2 and 8). The AMC found that, depending on the collection method, the median advertised price was between 90,120 for a day 2 test and between 180,210 for a day 2 and 8 package. Following an assessment conducted by the DHSC during this review, on August 23, the DHSC issued warnings to 82 companies about potentially misleading prices and removed 57 companies from the GOV.UK list. Expert Medicals is a privately held PCR testing company with address at 12 New John Street, Bradford, West Yorkshire, BD1 2QY, and its website at www.expert-medicals.co.uk. The CMA is investigating possible consumer law violations by Expert Medicals and no decision has yet been made on whether Expert Medicals is breaking the law. For media inquiries, please contact the press office via [email protected] or 020 3738 6460.

