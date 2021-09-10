Empower Clinics uplisted – will start trading on the OTCQB market

The OTCQB market offers better access to Empower stocks in the United States

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE: CBDT) (Frankfurt: 8EC) (OTCQB: EPWCF) (“Empower“or the”Society“) an integrated healthcare company – serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high-complexity medical diagnostic laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 samples – announced today that its ordinary shares will be added to the OTCQB Venture market (the “OTCQB”) at the opening of the market on September 10, 2021, under the symbol “EPWCF”.

“This is an extremely exciting announcement for Empower’s presence in the US market,” said Steven McAuley, President and CEO of Empower Clinics. “Empower shares are now available to a multitude of new US-based retail and institutional investors. This increased visibility is a huge step forward as we continue our aggressive North American expansion in integrated healthcare. “

The OTCQB is a renowned public financial market for international companies from various sectors. This is an ideal next step for Empower Clinics, as the market is particularly focused on entrepreneurial and rapidly growing businesses. The high financial and corporate standards of the market are a testament to Empower Clinics’ progress. Following a rigorous approval process, successful businesses gain access to a diverse base of U.S. retail and institutional investors in addition to the opportunity to increase the visibility and liquidity of the business.

Empower’s shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “CBDT”, as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA) under the symbol “8EC”.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that brings the well-being of body and soul to patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostic laboratories. Backed by an experienced management team, Empower is aggressively expanding its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously delivering long-term value for our shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Steven McAuley CEO

[email protected]

604-789-2146

Investors:

Tamara mason

Business development and communication

[email protected]

416-671-5617

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “plans”, “continues”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “believes”, “plans”, “estimates”, “Could”, “”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or information indicating that certain events or conditions “could” or “occur”. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders as a result of the acquisition of Kai Medical Laboratory; the terms of the transaction; the expected number of clinics and patients after closure; the potential future success of Kai Medical Laboratory, the Sun Valley franchise model; the launch of new health centers and their appearance; that the Society can provide health care to millions of Canadians; that new healthcare services can be added and that the Company will be positioned to be a market-leading service provider for complex patient needs in 2020 and beyond. These statements are only projections, are based on assumptions currently known to management, and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially. those contained in the forward-looking statements, including: that Kai The Medical Laboratory will successfully win any US government tender; that the MedX Health pilot program will be successful; that Empower will bring the MedX Health teledermatology product to health centers across North America; that the Company’s products may not perform as expected; that the Company may not be able to expand COVID-19 testing; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the activities and product development of the Company; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; that the Company will be able to begin and / or complete the construction and tenant improvement for the Canadian clinics or the expansion of the Kai medical laboratory in 2Q 2021; as general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; failure to obtain necessary approvals in connection with the proposed transaction; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by forward-looking statements will occur or, if they occur, what benefits the Company will derive from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company has no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required. by applicable laws.

