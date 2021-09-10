Business
Data firm BlackSky slips into first day of public trading
Black sky, the geospatial data analytics firm that debuted in Seattle, today entered its first day of public listing on the New York Stock Exchange, entering into a blank merger deal that has unlocked approximately $ 283 million. capital dollars.
The business combination with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., a specialist acquisition company, or SPAC, was approved by Ospreys shareholders on Wednesday. BlackSky now trades under the ticker symbol BKSY for common stocks and BKSY.W for BlackSky warrants.
Our team is thrilled to have reached this milestone in our premier mission to lead a new era of real-time global intelligence, BlackSky CEO Brian OToole. said in a press release.
BKSY opened at $ 11.80 a share today and hovered slightly below that mark in east coast morning trading.
BlackSky began as a subsidiary of Seattle-based Spaceflight Industries in 2013 with the goal of creating a constellation of satellites for Earth observation as well as a software platform for strategic analysis of data from satellites and other sources.
The company’s AI-powered Spectra platform can leverage this data to provide actionable insights on issues ranging from effect of the coronavirus pandemic on military installations to the impact of a ship stuck in the Suez Canal on global maritime traffic.
BlackSky went its own way last year when Japans Mitsui & Co. acquired another subsidiary of Seattle-based Spaceflight Industries. Spaceflight Inc. The SPAC deal with Osprey, announced in February, valued BlackSky at nearly $ 1.5 billion. This includes half of BlackSkys’ interests in LeoStella, a satellite manufacturing company based in Tukwila, Washington (BlackSkys partner in the joint venture is Thales Alenia Space.)
As a result of the business combination, BlackSky received approximately $ 103 million in cash held in trust by Osprey, as well as the proceeds of a $ 180 million private investment in public shares, or PIPE. Last week, BlackSky announced that Palantir Technologies, which was co-founded by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, would acquire a stake in the merged company.
BlackSky says it currently has over 200 employees. Most of them are based in Herndon, Virginia, but 53 work in Seattle.
The company has seven of its global satellites in low Earth orbit, and plans to increase that number to 30 by 2025. Two satellites were lost during a launch in May, due to a second-stage anomaly suffered by the launch provider, Rocket Lab.
Rocket Lab says he has solved the anomaly, which has been attributed to a problem with the engine’s ignition system, and will send six BlackSky satellites into orbit in a trio of consecutive missions This year.
