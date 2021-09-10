DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats sue New York City over delivery cost caps





Last year, New York City began restricting what third-party platforms can charge for delivery services to help restaurants deal with pandemic restrictions. Under the rules, platforms can charge restaurants 15% of a given order for delivery, plus an additional 5% for non-credit card fees like marketing which are also added. The city council voted at the end of August to make the limitations permanent.

by Dash HYPHEN Grubhub WORM Uber UBER , who owns Caviar;, owner of Seamless; and Portier LLC, thesubsidiary that operates Uber Eats and Postmates, filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court in the Southern District of New York. In addition to damages, they are seeking an injunction against the city preventing it from applying the rule.

“The ordinance is unconstitutional because, among other things, it interferes with freely negotiated contracts between platforms and restaurants by changing and dictating the economic conditions under which a vibrant industry operates,” the lawsuit said.

A permanent cap likely means they will have to renegotiate or end contracts with restaurants and cut some services, the plaintiffs said in the lawsuit. It would also likely mean higher fees for people ordering delivery, they warned in the lawsuit.

“Left unchecked, the ordinance sets a dangerous precedent,” they wrote in the lawsuit. “The initiative is legally sound and we will defend it in court,” the city’s legal department told CNN Business in response to a request for comment on the lawsuit. Supporters of making the fee caps permanent said they were key to ensuring the survival of restaurants in the city, which have been hit hard by the pandemic. “By limiting, without expiration, the fees charged to restaurants by third-party food delivery services, we are ensuring that mom-and-pop stores have a real opportunity to recover and thrive,” said Francisco Moya, Member. of the New York council, in a statement. August. Restaurants have a complicated relationship with third-party delivery providers. Commission fees place a heavy burden on restaurants, which operate with low margins at the best of times. Some restaurants told CNN Business late last year that the high fees even put them in the red on delivery orders. But they also said at the time that they felt the cost of avoiding these platforms was even higher if customers couldn’t find them on one delivery app, they might as well order in another. restaurant instead. At the start of the pandemic, when restaurants had to completely shut down their dining rooms or limit capacity, lawmakers across the country began to cap delivery costs to ease the financial burden on restaurants, which relied heavily on delivery. to make ends meet. New York is not the only city to have decided to perpetuate its cap. San Francisco made a similar move this summer. DoorDash and Grubhub filed a lawsuit against San Francisco in July. John Cote, Director of Communications for the City Attorney’s Office, told the San Francisco Chronicle at the time of filing, they would “review the case once we receive it, and we will take it to court.” The case is ongoing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/10/business/delivery-fee-lawsuit-new-york/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos