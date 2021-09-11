P10 investment firm to prepare for New York listing -sources





(Reuters) – P10 Holdings Inc is considering a listing in New York, the latest alternative asset manager to do so amid a rally in shares of those investment firms, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday. P10 shares are already trading on an over-the-counter trading platform of OTC Markets Group Inc, giving it a market value of around $ 740 million. P10 wants to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange to boost its brand awareness and allow large funds to invest in it, the sources said. P10 could announce the listing plans later this month, the sources say. He is seeking to raise capital as part of the listing, which is expected to take place in October, the sources said. It will aim for a valuation of more than $ 1 billion, the sources added. The sources requested anonymity as preparations for the listing are confidential. P10 did not respond to a request for comment. He had written to his shareholders last month that he was looking to list on a national stock exchange. The Dallas-based company focuses on lower middle market transactions in areas such as private equity, venture capital and private credit, and operates four divisions that include RCP Advisors and TrueBridge Capital Partners. It had $ 14.2 billion in paying assets under management as of June 30, according to its latest financial statement. About 82% of its shares are held by company insiders, according to the letter to shareholders of Augusts. Shares of major buyout companies have skyrocketed this year, with the value of Blackstone Inc nearly doubling and that of KKR & Co Inc by more than 50% as low interest rates and soaring corporate valuations have boosted their financing capacity and the value of their holdings. Other asset managers currently considering an IPO include L Catterton and TPG. Antin Infrastructure Partners announced last week its intention to launch an IPO on Euronext Paris. Reporting by David French in New York, Editing by Rosalba OBrien

