These Money and Investing Tips Can Help When Stock Leadership Changes Hands





Don’t miss these best money and investing features: Sign up here to receive the best mutual funds and ETF stories from MarketWatchs weekly by email. INVESTMENT NEWS AND TRENDS This is what investment research suggests we do amid geopolitical crises Wars and terrorist attacks are shocking. But often the right thing to do is to stay stable. Read more You should focus on large cap stocks until the end of the year Research shows that small cap stocks tend to underperform throughout the year. Read more The risk of a sharp correction in market valuation increases, according to Deutsche Bank, here’s why High multiples reflect market confusion over our position in the earnings cycle. Read more Energy stocks are up sharply and still have some catching up to do Energy stocks have lagged behind commodity prices as the global economy rebounded. Read more Stock bulls in control but what a narrow range for the S&P 500 How to protect yourself if S&P support is broken. Read more Here is a safer way to invest in bitcoin and blockchain technology Exchange-traded funds allow you to tap into the popular asset class while reducing risk. Read more How to avoid choking as an investor? Plan for when the pressure is on you Managing your money effectively requires dealing with pressures from two root causes: uncertainty and lack of perspective. Read more Your financial advisor is retiring. Should we find another company? An opportunity to reassess your financial planning goals and needs. Read more Electric vehicles are gaining ground, but there’s a good chance you’ll still be driving a gasoline car in 2035 Electric trucks and vans, along with alternative energy sources will shake up the market as countries aim to cut pollution. Read more Why stocks are likely to rise if Bidens’ approval rating continues to fall US presidential approval is a contrarian stock indicator. Read more Companies are now issuing more stocks than at the top of the dot-com bubble and here’s why it matters The record issuance of shares is not necessarily bearish if accompanied by high levels of buybacks or M&A activity. Read more If you lost money on bitcoin or other cryptos, it could be because you can’t trust your memory, new research shows Researchers have found two types of memory bias: distortion and selective forgetfulness. Read more Investors love to brag about their great stock picks, but beware of those who use sophisticated math to calculate their earnings. The data doesn’t lie: Even the pros rarely beat the stock market. Read more Beat the market with this very bullish quantitative system on stocks at record highs The Vance Howards HCM Tactical Growth Fund gets you in and out of the stock market when it’s safe. So far, the strategy of its IT team has paid off. Read more

