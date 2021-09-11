To win the war for talent, Amazon will pay full tuition fees for frontline workers

(Photo by Alexandra Villa Loarca / Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Amazon will pay full tuition fees for frontline workers, according to a company blog post. The online sales giant said: More than 750,000 operations employees in the United States are eligible for fully funded tuition, including the cost of courses, books and fees. The program could cost around $ 1.2 billion by 2025.

Separately, the company’s Career Choice program will fund high school completion, GEDs, and ESL proficiency certifications. The retail juggernaut plans to prepay tuition and attendee fees. This would help cash flow for families who would otherwise have to pay out of pocket and wait for repayment. The company also offers a professional development program.

The programs are a magnanimous gesture on Amazon’s part. It could help hundreds of thousands of people improve their lives. It is also practical and necessary.

During the pandemic, Amazon saw insatiable demand as people were afraid to leave their homes to shop and went online instead. With the reopening of states and the easing of restrictions, the economy improved and the labor market became hot. A war for talent has started. Companies complain that there are not enough workers to meet the growing needs of employers.

The rebound in job vacancies had an unforeseen effect. Instead of people immediately jumping on new opportunities to get back to work quickly, they objected. We have seen the rise of the Great Resignation and Great Achievement trends. This new workers’ philosophy has created challenges. This has made it more difficult for companies to find and keep workers. This trend is broad and generalized. The US government has reported that there are over 10 million new jobs open. This number is greater than the number of people between positions. Despite the plethora of open roles, people take their time to find the perfect fit.

The nearly two-year ordeal of dealing with a deadly virus has prompted Americans to reassess their lives, jobs and careers. People from all socio-economic backgrounds have started to think about what they really want to do with their lives. Millions of people have decided to quit their jobs or take the time to figure out what the next step in their career is. They got the message loud and clear: we have only one life to live; it’s short, precious and it’s imperative to make the most of it.

Plus the fear of catching Covid-19, the sudden rise in the Delta variant, the desire to quit low-paying jobs in retail and food service, childcare issues, worries as to what to do if public schools do not reopen in the fall and improved unemployment benefits, has created a massive shortage of job seekers. As a result, companies have struggled to find workers.

Amazon, like many businesses, has faced significant staff turnover. It is time consuming and expensive to interview, hire, onboard and train new workers. Companies have an interest in retaining the best talent. The new solution for many large companies was to start implementing significant incentives to attract and retain workers. Companies compete with each other to offer large enrollment bonuses, higher wages, paid tuition fees, skills upgrading, and other incentives.

It’s not just Amazon. Target, the large retailer with department stores across the country, announced it offers a substantial advantage in attracting and retaining workers. The retailer will take care of cost of tuition, fees and university textbooks. Employees will have access to approximately 250 programs, mostly online, offered by approximately 40 colleges and universities.

The Minneapolis-based chain will extend this offer to its 340,000 full-time and part-time workers. Additionally, Target plans to help its staff deal with student debt.

Melissa Kremer, Director of Human Resources, said in a company article: “Target employs team members at every stage of life and helps our team learn, develop and develop their skills, whether they are with us for a year or a career. ” Kremer explained, “A significant number of hourly members of our team are building their careers at Target, and we know many would like to pursue additional training opportunities. We don’t want cost to be a barrier to anyone, and that’s where Target can step in. to make education accessible to all. “

In a corporate blog post, Walmart previously announced in late July that it pay 100% of tuition and books for associates through its Live Better U (LBU) training program. The size of the program is staggering. In the United States, about 1.5 million part-time and full-time Walmart and Sams Club associates can earn college degrees or learn business skills without having to go into education debt. The largest employer in the United States will allocate approximately $ 1 billion over the next five years to career-oriented training and development.

Lorraine Stomski, senior vice president of learning and leadership at Walmart, said of the program: We are creating a path of opportunity for our associates to develop their careers at Walmart, so that they can continue to build a better life for themselves and their families. Stomski added: This investment is another way to help our associates pursue their passion and purpose while breaking down the barriers that too often prevent adult learners from graduating.

Other large American companies, including Chipotle and Starbucks, have already shared their own plans to attract candidates. Chipotle started to offer debt free diplomas to its workers in 2019, and in April, expanded the program to 10 colleges and 100 different degree programs, including those in agriculture, cooking and hospitality.

Starbucks also had a plan in place. They adopted progressive, employee-friendly benefit programs early on. The company previously said: We are committed to ensuring the success of our partners (employees). Each U.S. partner eligible for benefits working part-time or full-time receives 100% coverage of tuition fees for a first baccalaureate through Arizona State University’s online program, and workers can choose from over 100 diverse undergraduate programs and have our support every step of the way.

McDonald’s, one of the largest restaurant chains with 800,000 employees and 13,450 locations in the United States, has implemented big changes to get people to join the Golden Arches. In the United States, the fast food store plans to raise wages, provide emergency child care, give paid time off, and cover school fees. For a newbie, they would earn around $ 11 to $ 17 an hour. Shift supervisors will be paid approximately $ 15 to $ 20 per hour.

Some companies spend a small fortune to attract job seekers. According to GlobalData, a leading analytics company, a talent shortage has caused companies to go the extra mile and offer sign-up bonuses of up to an impressive $ 100,000 for skilled jobs. GlobalData added that ads offering a login bonus increased by 454% across all industries, from 10,312 positions in August 2020 to 57,123 in August 2021.

As you can imagine, the healthcare industry has seen the highest number of sign-in bonuses, especially for RNs. Ascension Health Alliance published a post in August 2021 seeking a physician specializing in neurology for multiple sclerosis. A similar bonus was offered by Midwest Dental for his role as Dubuque general dentist.

Raytheon Technologies, in the defense industry space, is offering a login bonus of at least $ 50,000 for several software-related jobs that require an active secret security clearance. Raytheon also offers bonuses of $ 12,000 to cardholders with Confidential or Confidential Information (TS / SCI) authorization. Auto technicians and repairers, pet sitters, barbers, hairdressers and cosmetologists, since July 2021, have also seen bonuses skyrocket. Banfield Pet Hospital is offering a bonus of up to $ 60,000 for veterinarian-related roles.