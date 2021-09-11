Remembering September 11th with a Ground Zero Story

This week in the Investing with IBD podcast, we take the time to remember the tragedy of September 11 as it approaches its 20th anniversary. Kenny Polcari, Managing Partner at Kace Capital Advisors, spent four decades as a trader on the New York Stock Exchange. This included some time as a ground trader for O’Neil Securities. Kenny gives his opinion on the current market but also shares his experience on the morning of September 11th. From his office at the World Trade Center to the New York Stock Exchange, his landmark story makes it clear why he will never forget this day.

Take the market: what’s different this time

Polcari shares that he has gotten a little cautious as stock indexes look stretched. Because central banks around the world have had accommodative monetary policies since the 2008 financial crisis, he points out that a whole generation of investors have no experience with rate normalization.

You cannot ignore the Fed. The speed at which a reduction occurs as well as rate hikes will have huge ramifications in the market. The Fed has been very careful in testing the waters and warning investors, but at some point a path to normalization will be necessary.

When it comes to the current market environment, there is a strong buying mentality on the downside. The S&P 500 barely hit a 5% correction in almost a year. But, based on his experience, Polcari is ready for a more serious correction, closer to 10%.

Defensive posture for a wallet

To make sure he’s not caught off guard, Polcari focused on three things to adopt a more defensive posture.

Coverage: the fear index offers protection

For his overall portfolio, he finds it easier to retain some of his great leaders by using a hedge. ProShares VIX short-term futures contracts (VIXY) moves with the implied volatility of the options market on the S&P 500 Index. The VIX is also known as the “fear index”. During a market correction, the VIX can increase dramatically. A position in VIXY will increase in this case and help offset the successes of your portfolio.

IBM Stock: a game of value against?

Polcari is also looking at some areas and stocks that have not been prized. International Business Machines (IBM) is one of those value-type games that he examines. It’s a solid company with less volatility and a healthy 4.8% dividend yield.

Defense with utilities

Utilities can often be used as a dividend game which tends to do better during corrections. Rather than trying to choose a single stock, Polcari opted for the Select Sector SPDR Utility ETF (XLU).

Remembering September 11 from Ground Zero

When September 11 happened, Kenny was there. He was at his office on the 55th floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center that morning and decided to skip breakfast with his co-workers to catch up with their work.

A persistent colleague returned to convince Kenny to join them for breakfast. Minutes later, while Kenny was having breakfast at the New York Stock Exchange a few blocks away, the first plane struck the North Tower.

Kenny talks about how the rest of his day went and how 9/11 changed trading on the New York Stock Exchange forever. He explains what it was like to return to the NYSE, after it was closed for six days, and anxiously wait to see if operations can resume in an orderly fashion. Watch or listen to the final segment to hear Kenny say it in his own words.

