Business
Remembering September 11th with a Ground Zero Story
This week in the Investing with IBD podcast, we take the time to remember the tragedy of September 11 as it approaches its 20th anniversary. Kenny Polcari, Managing Partner at Kace Capital Advisors, spent four decades as a trader on the New York Stock Exchange. This included some time as a ground trader for O’Neil Securities. Kenny gives his opinion on the current market but also shares his experience on the morning of September 11th. From his office at the World Trade Center to the New York Stock Exchange, his landmark story makes it clear why he will never forget this day.
Audio version of the podcast episode
Video version of the podcast episode
X
Take the market: what’s different this time
Polcari shares that he has gotten a little cautious as stock indexes look stretched. Because central banks around the world have had accommodative monetary policies since the 2008 financial crisis, he points out that a whole generation of investors have no experience with rate normalization.
You cannot ignore the Fed. The speed at which a reduction occurs as well as rate hikes will have huge ramifications in the market. The Fed has been very careful in testing the waters and warning investors, but at some point a path to normalization will be necessary.
When it comes to the current market environment, there is a strong buying mentality on the downside. The S&P 500 barely hit a 5% correction in almost a year. But, based on his experience, Polcari is ready for a more serious correction, closer to 10%.
Defensive posture for a wallet
To make sure he’s not caught off guard, Polcari focused on three things to adopt a more defensive posture.
Coverage: the fear index offers protection
For his overall portfolio, he finds it easier to retain some of his great leaders by using a hedge. ProShares VIX short-term futures contracts (VIXY) moves with the implied volatility of the options market on the S&P 500 Index. The VIX is also known as the “fear index”. During a market correction, the VIX can increase dramatically. A position in VIXY will increase in this case and help offset the successes of your portfolio.
IBM Stock: a game of value against?
Polcari is also looking at some areas and stocks that have not been prized. International Business Machines (IBM) is one of those value-type games that he examines. It’s a solid company with less volatility and a healthy 4.8% dividend yield.
Defense with utilities
Utilities can often be used as a dividend game which tends to do better during corrections. Rather than trying to choose a single stock, Polcari opted for the Select Sector SPDR Utility ETF (XLU).
Remembering September 11 from Ground Zero
When September 11 happened, Kenny was there. He was at his office on the 55th floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center that morning and decided to skip breakfast with his co-workers to catch up with their work.
A persistent colleague returned to convince Kenny to join them for breakfast. Minutes later, while Kenny was having breakfast at the New York Stock Exchange a few blocks away, the first plane struck the North Tower.
Kenny talks about how the rest of his day went and how 9/11 changed trading on the New York Stock Exchange forever. He explains what it was like to return to the NYSE, after it was closed for six days, and anxiously wait to see if operations can resume in an orderly fashion. Watch or listen to the final segment to hear Kenny say it in his own words.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Follow the new episodes of “Investing with IBD”
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple podcasts,Google Podcasts,Spotify,Stapler
Sources
2/ https://www.investors.com/how-to-invest/kenny-polcari-shares-9-11-experience-at-ground-zero/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]