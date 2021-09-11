How Wall Street reopened to the Philly Stock Exchange after 9/11

Warren West has always worked for himself as a stock and options trader at his Philadelphia firm Greentree Brokerage. On September 11, 2001, he entered his offices on 17th and Market as usual, before the market opened at 9:30 am.

Instead of his employees sipping coffee and getting ready for business, no one was at their desks but around the television. They were all looking at the first tower [of the World Trade Center] hot, he recalls. Then a second plane hit the south tower, and everyone picked up their things and got out. The streets here [in Philly] were full of panicked people.

West himself had worked at the World Trade Center in the 1990s, on the fourth floor. I was there in 1993 during that first terrorist attack, and then I moved to Philadelphia, so I still had a lot of friends in New York City, he said.

Immediately after the 9/11 attack, he called a friend at AMEX, the American Stock Exchange, in lower Manhattan, a few blocks from the wreckage. She couldn’t speak. She had just seen a human head roll down the street and was in shock.

In a few days, AMEX merchants started going to the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, to work side by side on the same trading floor with one-off competitors, and West was there.

It was the last time I remember everyone in America feeling really united, like we were all one people, said West, who is now retired and lives in Voorhees.

Mike Bickford, then an AMEX executive and now retired, had just left his lower Manhattan office to visit the trading floor downstairs when the first tower was hit two blocks away.

We felt a power surge, but we didn’t think much about it, he recalls. Then we all started to see the footage on TV, even though it was just down the street. I watched the second plane hit the south tower, but at that point there was still talk of opening trade.

Within minutes, a thunderous explosion threw the AMEX into turmoil.

We have lost all communications. The first floor filled with smoke and ash, so almost everyone was evacuated, said Bickford, who now lives in downtown Philadelphia.

On September 17, the following Monday, the markets reopened and around 100 AMEX traders moved to Philadelphia. Together, rivals New York and Philly began trading together on the crowded PHLX floor. It lasted about a month.

The PHLX was proud to have helped, and we were very grateful. Everyone was pulling themselves together, Bickford said. We as a country were at war, there was neither red nor blue.

Twenty years later, what’s the difference?

Everyone felt a sense of community. There was no America with a hyphen, West said. Today, this link extends along ethnicities, racial origins, ideologies. We separate according to religion, sexual orientation. You name it. How many times can we split or burst? That’s the difference now.

ETF expert Herb Blank agrees: It was an unprecedented period of cooperation. The plan to move options trading to the PHLX and ETFs and stock trading to the NYSE had to be done over the weekend when the windows were smashed and the elevators had to be operated manually. . When the chips were low, the guys at PHLX came out like champions, said Blank, senior quantitative analyst at Value Engine Inc. and senior consultant at Global Finesse LLC.

The Philadelphia Stock Exchange eventually merged with the Nasdaq, but still exists today.

The Nasdaq futures and options market and information technology unit were based in the Philadelphia Stock Exchange building at 1900 Market St., but in 2016 they moved to the headquarters tower. 49-story FMC at 2900 Walnut St.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia have provided the Nasdaq with a tremendous opportunity to create cutting-edge options trading technology, as well as a dynamic new office environment in the new FMC tower, said Tom Wittman, vice-president. Executive Chairman and Global Head of Equities, Nasdaq, at the time.