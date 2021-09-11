Connect with us

Business

How Wall Street reopened to the Philly Stock Exchange after 9/11

Published

23 seconds ago

on

By

 


Warren West has always worked for himself as a stock and options trader at his Philadelphia firm Greentree Brokerage. On September 11, 2001, he entered his offices on 17th and Market as usual, before the market opened at 9:30 am.

Instead of his employees sipping coffee and getting ready for business, no one was at their desks but around the television. They were all looking at the first tower [of the World Trade Center] hot, he recalls. Then a second plane hit the south tower, and everyone picked up their things and got out. The streets here [in Philly] were full of panicked people.

West himself had worked at the World Trade Center in the 1990s, on the fourth floor. I was there in 1993 during that first terrorist attack, and then I moved to Philadelphia, so I still had a lot of friends in New York City, he said.

Immediately after the 9/11 attack, he called a friend at AMEX, the American Stock Exchange, in lower Manhattan, a few blocks from the wreckage. She couldn’t speak. She had just seen a human head roll down the street and was in shock.

In a few days, AMEX merchants started going to the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, to work side by side on the same trading floor with one-off competitors, and West was there.

It was the last time I remember everyone in America feeling really united, like we were all one people, said West, who is now retired and lives in Voorhees.

Mike Bickford, then an AMEX executive and now retired, had just left his lower Manhattan office to visit the trading floor downstairs when the first tower was hit two blocks away.

We felt a power surge, but we didn’t think much about it, he recalls. Then we all started to see the footage on TV, even though it was just down the street. I watched the second plane hit the south tower, but at that point there was still talk of opening trade.

Within minutes, a thunderous explosion threw the AMEX into turmoil.

We have lost all communications. The first floor filled with smoke and ash, so almost everyone was evacuated, said Bickford, who now lives in downtown Philadelphia.

On September 17, the following Monday, the markets reopened and around 100 AMEX traders moved to Philadelphia. Together, rivals New York and Philly began trading together on the crowded PHLX floor. It lasted about a month.

The PHLX was proud to have helped, and we were very grateful. Everyone was pulling themselves together, Bickford said. We as a country were at war, there was neither red nor blue.

Twenty years later, what’s the difference?

Everyone felt a sense of community. There was no America with a hyphen, West said. Today, this link extends along ethnicities, racial origins, ideologies. We separate according to religion, sexual orientation. You name it. How many times can we split or burst? That’s the difference now.

ETF expert Herb Blank agrees: It was an unprecedented period of cooperation. The plan to move options trading to the PHLX and ETFs and stock trading to the NYSE had to be done over the weekend when the windows were smashed and the elevators had to be operated manually. . When the chips were low, the guys at PHLX came out like champions, said Blank, senior quantitative analyst at Value Engine Inc. and senior consultant at Global Finesse LLC.

The Philadelphia Stock Exchange eventually merged with the Nasdaq, but still exists today.

The Nasdaq futures and options market and information technology unit were based in the Philadelphia Stock Exchange building at 1900 Market St., but in 2016 they moved to the headquarters tower. 49-story FMC at 2900 Walnut St.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia have provided the Nasdaq with a tremendous opportunity to create cutting-edge options trading technology, as well as a dynamic new office environment in the new FMC tower, said Tom Wittman, vice-president. Executive Chairman and Global Head of Equities, Nasdaq, at the time.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.inquirer.com/business/world-trade-911-philly-nasdaq-amex-brokers-20210911.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: