Disney to launch rest of 2021 films in theaters first | Voice of America

SAN FRANCISCO – Disney announced on Friday that all of its films slated for release by the end of the year will first screen exclusively in theaters, relieving theaters anxious to reconnect with audiences after the coronavirus has devastated their industry.

The animated film Charm hits the big screen on November 24 and won’t appear on Disney’s video-on-demand platform until December 24, the company said in a statement.

Other planned projects, including The last duel by Ridley Scott, Eternals by Marvel Studios and West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, will be screened in theaters for at least 45 days before being shown elsewhere.

The move was eagerly awaited by mainstream cinemas after the entertainment giant recently opted to release a series of major productions such as Black Widow, Jungle cruise and Cruel on its Disney + platform, diverting part of their income.

Black Widow Actor Scarlett Johansson sued Disney, accusing the company of breach of contract and costing it millions of dollars in box office revenue after the film was released on its video platform.

Disney was producing content for theaters and TV stations two years ago, but it now has direct access to its audiences through streaming, a trend accelerated by the pandemic.

In mid-August, Disney boss Bob Chapek said he favored “flexibility” and the ability to “follow the consumer wherever they go.”

During a presentation of the company’s financial results, he said “when the theaters reopened, there was immense reluctance from the public to return.

Warner Bros. Studios were also heavily criticized for its decision to release all of its new films for the remainder of the year on its HBO Max platform.