Are the banks open or closed on 09/11/2021? is the stock market?





Getty People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 10, 2021. Today is the 20th anniversary of September 11th. On September 11, 2021, we remember the people who died in the terrorist attacks on the United States. But if you need to do business today anyway, will the banks or the stock market be open? Although today is a day to remember those who are gone, it is not a federal holiday. The banks will therefore be open. Normally the stock market would also be open, but it is closed because today is Saturday. Banks will be open today Banks will be open today, September 11, 2021, as it is not officially a federal holiday. However, keep in mind that banks may have more limited hours since today is Saturday. You may want to call your local bank or financial institution just to be sure of their hours of operation today. Banks are generally closed on New Years Day, Martin Luther King Jr., Washington Birthday (Presidents Day), Memorial Day, Juneteenth (from 2022), Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. September 11, also known as Patriot Day, is not on this list. It is a national day of celebration, but it is not a federal holiday. The Bourse is open on September 11 but closed on Saturdays The stock market is generally open on September 11, including the Nasdaq and the NYSE. September 11 is not a public holiday for the stock market. However, as today is Saturday, trading is closed. NYSE and Nasdaq are open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. The New York stock exchange observes all US holidays. Public holidays that the NYSE is closed include New Years Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Washington Birthday, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day (observed July 5 as the holiday falls on a Sunday), Labor Day, Thanksgiving (each market closes early at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 26) and Christmas (where the holiday is observed on Friday, December 24 since the actual holiday falls on a Saturday. ) Patriot Day (September 11) is not among these days. According to the Nasdaq calendar of observed holidays, US Nasdaq equity and options markets are also closed on New Years Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day (observed July 5), Labor Day , Thanksgiving (also with a close on November 26), and Christmas (observed on December 24.) The Nasdaq is open on September 11 (unless it falls on a weekend, like today.) If you buy or sell Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, these are done online and are not part of the stock market. Thus, the buying and selling for these will continue every day of the week, including federal holidays. September 11 is not a federal holiday September 11 is a national day of celebration, but it is not a federal holiday. So there may be memorials and events, but it is not a designated holiday. Federal holidays are rarely added. President Joe Biden this year signed a declaration recognizing June 19 as a federal holiday. But before that, the last approved holiday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983, CNN reported. This year, the banks and the stock market were still open even though June 15 was a recognized public holiday, as there was not enough time to make the changes. (Juneteenth was recognized just days before the holiday.) It is not clear whether the stock market will be open or closed on Juneteenth for 2022. The holiday is currently not listed on the Nasdaq or NYSE calendars, but that could change. READ NEXT: The latest details of the COVID-19 variant, cases and vaccine updates

