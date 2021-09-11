Chinese tech stocks stumble in bull market rush





(Bloomberg) – China’s struggling tech stocks looked like the worst was behind them as they rallied to a bull market this week – until Beijing took on game companies again. After a six-month rout that wiped out nearly half of the market value of stocks in the Hang Seng tech index, the gauge had rebounded 17% from its mid-week low in August. It seemed like there was only a day or two until it hit 20% and cemented a resumption of sentiment. But then regulators brought in gaming giants, including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc., for berating them for putting profits before their social responsibilities. This saw the index collapse the most in six weeks on Thursday as traders questioned whether or not stocks saw the market bottom. Although much of the negative impact of recent regulatory adjustments appears to have been assessed by the market, investors have remained extremely sensitive to any further announcements, said William Yuen, chief investment officer at Invesco Hong Kong Ltd. We expect volatility to remain high. for the short-term sector. Investors are again torn between the risks and rewards of Chinese stocks, with some like billionaire George Soros warning that it is a tragic mistake to put money in the country, while giant fund managers like BlackRock Inc are pushing to expand their mutual fund business. Bargain hunters returned to the tech sector on Friday, pushing the industry’s gauge up 2.8% and keeping hopes for a bull market, after a newspaper article clarified that Beijing was slowing down instead of stopping new game approvals. Among other bullish signals, Vice Premier Liu He this week affirmed his support for private enterprise, and last week President Xi Jinping said China will set up a new stock exchange in Beijing to provide funding. small innovative businesses. The moves were read by Morgan Stanley as China is trying to restore investor confidence. These statements must be taken in a positive light, Morgan Stanley analysts including Robin Xing said in a September 7 research note. faced with a structural decline in savings in the context of an aging population. No more redemptions The long fall in markets to a February high has prompted companies in recent months to buy back their own shares, a move that generally helps restore investor confidence. The total value of share buybacks by Hong Kong-listed companies reached in August was the third highest in data dating back to 2005, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Tencent and Xiaomi Corp. ranked among the top 10 companies for large buyouts during market turmoil this year, data shows. Xiaomi has repurchased more than HK $ 5 billion ($ 643 million) of shares since July, while Tencent has made 13 buybacks since reporting earnings in August, spending more than HK $ 1 billion. Still, as Thursday’s sell-off showed, investors will have to come to terms with the uncertainty for some time. These regulatory risks are inherently unpredictable and difficult to assess with real confidence, said Kyle Rodda, analyst at IG Markets. So that means implied volatility remains relatively high, and I think that will keep the price action pretty choppy. 2021 Bloomberg LP

