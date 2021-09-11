Salesforce Said It Will Help Employees Leave Texas Due To Abortion Law





Soft JOB employees that they “stand with all of our women at Salesforce and everywhere.” In amessage obtained by CNBC , the cloud computing company told its 56,000employees that they “stand with all of our women at Salesforce and everywhere.”

“That being said, if you have concerns about accessing reproductive health care in your state, Salesforce will help relocate you and your immediate family members,” the Slack post said.

Salesforce took no position on Senate Bill 8 in the statement. The company has 16 sites in the United States, including one in Dallas.

Texas law, which prohibits abortion providers from performing abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, essentially banned the procedure from six weeks a pregnancy. (Under current federal law, the procedure is legal, but many states have restrictions such as waiting periods or a ban after a woman has been 20 weeks pregnant.)

The law came into effect on September 1 after the Supreme Court and the Federal Court of Appeal refused to rule on the blocking attempts. It effectively prohibits at least 85% of abortions requested in the state, according to opponents. It also punishes anyone, not just health care providers, who “aids or encourages” a restricted abortion. This would include healthcare providers, family and friends, or anyone transporting a person to or from an abortion clinic. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Texas on Thursday over the abortion law. Friday night, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff tweeted , “Ohana if you want to move, we’ll help you leave TX. Your choice.” Benioff and Salesforce have long championed social causes and corporate responsibility. Salesforce company acquired Slack in December for over $ 27 billion. Shares have since risen more than 6%. “Businesses are the best platform for change. My role is to help CEOs see they can change,” Benioff said in an interview with CNN Business in December. This isn’t the first time the company has criticized a controversial state law. Salesforce was one of the first corporate voices against sweeping election bills in Georgia, which critics said was a clear voter suppression. Atlanta is home to Salesforce Tours , the regional company headquarters , which has 1,300 employees. “A person’s right to vote is the foundation of our democracy,” Salesforce tweeted in March after the Georgia House of Representatives passed a bill that called for voter identification, less time to ask for votes. postal ballots, severely restricted access to early voting and even clarified that no one can offer water to voters who queue. “Georgia HB 531 would limit reliable, safe and equal access to voting by restricting early voting and eliminating provisional ballots. That is why Salesforce opposes HB 531 as is,” the company said. While U.S. businesses have taken public positions on last summer’s racial justice protests and restrictive voting laws filed or enacted in various states, U.S. businesses have largely remained silent on Texas abortion law. . Match group MTCH Exceptions include the private company Bumble and theCEOs who both announced last week that they were creating relief funds for those affected by Texas’s abortion law. “Bumble is founded and run by women, and from day one we have stood up for the most vulnerable. We will continue to fight regressive laws like # SB8,” the company said on Twitter. Elevator ELEVATOR one of its drivers who are being prosecuted under SB8. Uber UBER AndCEO Logan Green tweeted that his company had created a legal defense fund to cover the legal costs ofone of its drivers who are being prosecuted under SB8.then followed. The broad wording of the law could make drivers responsible for helping a person to have a restricted abortion while transporting them, even without knowing it. Hewlett Packard HPQ No large company has announced its departure from Texas. Large Texas-based companies such asin Houston publicly spoke out against the state’s new restrictive electoral law, which came into effect on Sept. 7. Other cities are capitalizing on controversial new state laws. The city of Chicago will run a full-page ad in the Sunday edition of the Dallas Morning News listing the reasons Windy City is “a great place for business.” This ad refers to voting, abortion and Covid-19, all major political issues in Texas.

CNN’s Paul R. La Monica and Charles Riley contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/11/business/salesforce-texas-abortion-law/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos