Remember September 11, Twenty Years Later: Pictures
The yellow dress. It is my burning memory of September 11th. It was actually a few weeks after September 11. The city always felt like it was in a fog. I was walking home from the office, crossing Park Avenue South and 19th Street. There was a group of people gathered in a corner, their eyes raised. My gaze lifted and I saw a woman in a yellow dress standing on a window sill, probably 10 or 12 stories high. I was no more than 30 meters away. Before I could even think of what I was seeing, she was floating in the air, her yellow dress fluttering in the wind. And then she hit the concrete right in front of me. I will never forget the thud because I heard it twice in a row; she bounced briefly. I didn’t know her, but she’s stuck in my mind ever since. I never knew why she jumped, but the confusion and sadness surrounding the moment was emblematic of the days and weeks after 9/11.
It was a defining time for many of us across the country, as well as for those of us in New York and the financial industry. We have all known so many people who have died. There was so much crying. And when the tears dissipated, a sense of grief hung in the air as we all tried to muster the strength to come back.
There will be a lot of coverage today on the 20th anniversary of September 11 on what this all means. But for this edition of DealBook, I just want you to remember what it was and the next generation to appreciate the significance of this moment that changed history. Andrew Ross Sorkin
It was getting worse and worse.
Horror arrived in episodic bursts of frightening disbelief, signified first by shaking floors, sharp eruptions, cracked windows. There was the unfathomable realization of a blazing yawning hole in the first of the tall towers, then the same thing again in its twin. There was the merciless sight of helpless tumbling bodies, some of them in flames.
Eventually, the mighty towers themselves were brought to naught.
NR Kleinfields the description the events of September 11, 2001, which hit The Times the next day.
The ambience of the city changed in an instant. Maureen Dowd wrote on September 12, New York, on a beautiful blue fall day, became a noisy hell of pain, confusion and fear. The Times reporters wrote about the shock that reverberates in the city:
New Yorkers were members of a tribe in shock, tied in knots and easily moved to sudden tears and quick kindnesses. People were moving around Midtown without the usual pace of going out of my way. They listened to the radios. They picked up minute-long updates from strangers. They spoke of emergency on cell phones. They waited quietly in long lines without rushing, without impatient words at the phone booths on the street corners. The hundreds of people sitting or standing under giant outdoor electronic television screens were virtually silent; now was not the time to chat.
While some at Ground Zero were shocked at what they had witnessed, people inside towers and nearby buildings who could flee carried out their own escapes.
Dorene Smith, executive assistant to the Port Authority, was in the north tower below where the first jet struck the building. She was standing at her desk with a colleague when parts of the ceiling collapsed. said to each other as they grabbed their wallets and moved through the rubble to the stairs.
Business and Economy
Journalist John Bussey wrote about his flight to safety Wall Street Journal offices, which were right in front of the World Trade Center:
I heard a pressing metallic roar, like the Chicago El booming above my head. And then the firefighter next to me shouted: it’s going down! To run!
Run where? I had no idea, so I did the best thing so far: I ran after the firefighter.
Mike Panone, a spectator who fled from Manhattan to Brooklyn, only stopping to wipe the soot off his face, said: The sky was just a big black cloud and I couldn’t get past the cloud.
The city has become a dichotomy of traffic jams and emptiness. In the minutes and hours after the collapse of the Twin Towers, people made frantic calls, block phone lines. The scholarships did not open. School classes were canceled. The streets emptied and metro and transport services were to close. The stores are out of sneakers because of all the people buying shoes to get home.
Thousands of people left Manhattan in every way possible. The Times wrote of the exodus:
They came all morning, all afternoon, and late into the night, an exodus of survivors whose only way out of Manhattan was the bridges across the East River.
They walked in amazement and fear, some drenched in ash from head to toe, some wearing surgical masks, some holding a handkerchief or washcloth over their mouths. Some were walking, others were running. Some ordered their fellow citizens to calm down when the first of the two towers collapsed, then the second, and panic spread across the Brooklyn Bridge.
In the days after, wrote the Times, 14th Street has become an artificial border between a living city and a city of ghosts, and a strange serenity has taken hold:
The usual jackhammer noises, the mad rush of taxis, the fast walkers, the restaurant smells were absent. Instead, the air was laden with silence, divided from time to time by sirens. People moved around like they were swimming in soup, slow and languid even while sliding on inline skates and bicycles. But the calm atmosphere did not bring true calm. This worried many people, only confirming that something was wrong in a city that is not supposed to be quiet.
In the business district surrounding the twin towers, it was almost impossible to find an employee of a large financial firm who does not question the fate of someone, a classmate from a business school, a rival negotiator or a familiar voice at the other end of a commercial line. Thousands of workers were lacking on Wall Street, which then employed around 200,000 people.
We spend half of our day crying and the other half trying to figure out how to support families. We cry through the two halves.
Andrew M. Senchak, director of Keefe Bruyette & Woods, an investment bank headquartered near the top of the South Tower.
Marc E. Lackritz, president of the Securities Industry Association, told The Times, “Everyone I’ve talked to all day is always trying to cope with the plight of some of their colleagues and friends from other companies.
On September 14, Steve Lohr, who still works for the Timess business office, wrote from New York’s financial industry:
The symbolic significance of shutting down Wall Street, the heart of modern world commerce, is immense. It’s the contemporary equivalent of shutting down steel mills in the industrial age.
Along with the distress and anger, suddenly reduced circumstances, and drastically revised priorities, there is also a strong sense of purpose. Terrorists, according to bankers, brokers and lawyers, may have destroyed a physical symbol of American capitalism and killed friends, but not Wall Street as a community or industry.
They will stand up today, like so many others did yesterday, and try to rebuild their lives and their businesses.
Six days after the attack, on September 17, the New York Stock Exchange reopened.
Boarded up, its stone pillars banded with American flags, dust streaming down its sidewalks, the New York Stock Exchange reopened yesterday in a burst of patriotism and closed at a very low point, its gatherings and deeper troughs reflecting the mood mixed with challenge and fear of his clients.
Even before the market nervousness set in, there was a sort of physical anxiety, or maybe just a fear of reliving Tuesday, all around the ghostly Financial District, as brokers cautiously exited shutdowns. downtown metro at 7:30 a.m., walked past police barriers, rows of masked rescuers and breathed disaster.
When Rose-Ann Sgrignoli, Major of the Marine Corps, sang God Bless America in front of the trading floor, the the public accompanied her, much to his surprise.
The Times wroteNever before has a day in which the stock market has plummeted so far has seemed like a good day.
