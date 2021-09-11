Remember September 11, Twenty Years Later: Pictures

The DealBook newsletter delves into a single topic or theme each weekend, providing reports and analysis that provide a deeper understanding of an important issue in the news. If you do not already receive the daily newsletter, register here.

The yellow dress. It is my burning memory of September 11th. It was actually a few weeks after September 11. The city always felt like it was in a fog. I was walking home from the office, crossing Park Avenue South and 19th Street. There was a group of people gathered in a corner, their eyes raised. My gaze lifted and I saw a woman in a yellow dress standing on a window sill, probably 10 or 12 stories high. I was no more than 30 meters away. Before I could even think of what I was seeing, she was floating in the air, her yellow dress fluttering in the wind. And then she hit the concrete right in front of me. I will never forget the thud because I heard it twice in a row; she bounced briefly. I didn’t know her, but she’s stuck in my mind ever since. I never knew why she jumped, but the confusion and sadness surrounding the moment was emblematic of the days and weeks after 9/11.

It was a defining time for many of us across the country, as well as for those of us in New York and the financial industry. We have all known so many people who have died. There was so much crying. And when the tears dissipated, a sense of grief hung in the air as we all tried to muster the strength to come back.