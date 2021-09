Why anti-Bitcoin protests erupted in El Salvador this week

The S&P 500 retreated from all-time highs amid investor concerns about the economic recovery in the United States. On Friday, the US Department of Labor reported a 8.3% increase in the Producer Price Index in August, its strongest year-over-year growth dating back to at least 2010. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has consistently said levels of High inflation is transient as the economy reopens at full capacity, but investors are watching to see if the Fed is ultimately forced to start cutting its monthly asset purchases sooner or more aggressively than expected. On Tuesday, El Salvador became the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender. Bitcoin prices fell more than 10% over the week as violent anti-Bitcoin protests erupted in the streets of San Salvador. Popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase revealed on Tuesday that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission had informed the company that the regulator intended to sue Coinbase on its Coinbase Lend product. On Twitter, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong lambasted the SEC for its summary behavior, but Coinbase shares traded down more than 5% on the week. Following:Social Security retirement benefits could increase sharply in 2022: what you need to know Federal Reserve Regional Chairmen Robert Kaplan and Eric Rosengren on Thursday said they would sell all of their equity holdings amid public reaction to new financial information revealing that Kaplan profited from several multi-million dollar deals while he was chairman of the Dallas Fed in 2020. The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy actions have a significant impact on the stock market, and critics argue that Kaplan’s stakes in individual stocks, including Apple, Amazon, and Delta Airlines, create a potential conflict of interest. Assertive growth Shares of buy now-pay later provider Affirm rose 14% last week after the company reported 71% revenue growth in its fiscal fourth quarter and released a strong forecast. Following:Residents of Detroit are going door-to-door to make sure families don’t miss out on child tax credit The second quarter earnings season will continue to wrap up over the coming week with reports from Oracle on Monday, FuelCell Energy on Tuesday, JinkoSolar on Wednesday and Manchester United on Friday. Since early July, analysts have raised their S&P 500 companies’ third-quarter profit estimates by 3.8% on average, according to to FactSet. Economic figures This week, investors will receive more key economic updates on Tuesday when the U.S. Department of Labor releases its Consumer Price Index for August and Thursday when the Census Bureau releases its August retail sales report in the U.S. United. Benzinga is a financial information and data company headquartered in Detroit.

