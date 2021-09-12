A memorable week for the stock market





The past week is sure to be one of a lifetime for the stock market, with its indexes hitting record highs every day as the market cap hits an all-time high over the five-day period. The very first day of trading was marked by the DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), reaching 7,000 points, the first time since its launch in 2013. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. There was no sign of profit reservation, the index has instead climbed 277 points, or about 4 percent in the past five sessions. The bright side of the market was that people were pouring money into a lot of good for-profit companies, some of which made it to the top-grossing and winning list, a broker said. securities. Beximco Ltd leads the revenue list, followed by British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Limited, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Square Pharmaceuticals Limited and Saif Powertec Limited, present DSE data. Libra Infusion Ltd gained the most, rising 39%, followed by Pharma Aids Limited, Eastern Lubricants Ltd, Agricultural Marketing Company Limited (Pran) and Apex Footwear Limited. In recent weeks, the index had risen by around 10 percent, with progress being made mainly by poor performing companies and those with small capital. Growth of successful companies has been slow, the stock broker said. The trend was slightly in reverse last week, meaning people are picking good stocks seeing that the index is at an all time high. “It’s a good decision,” he said. Good stocks never disappoint if they can be held for a long time, he added. On the continued rise, an investment banker said people were bullish on the market, which it continued to soar last week without experiencing a decline. However, sector earnings reservations were seen, but they failed to bring the index down, he said, adding that every day of the week the indices were breaking past previous highs. It should therefore be a memorable week for investors, he added. As the participation of people was also higher in the market, many were ready to make purchases, so it did not go down, he added. The DSE recorded an average daily turnover of Tk 2,777 crore last week, which was Tk 2,234 crore the previous week, according to data from the DSE. Among all sectors, tannery topped the charts with a gain of 15%, followed by food and allied products, services and real estate, and paper and printing. Only general insurance fell 3.66%, according to data from LankaBangla Securities Limited. The DSE market cap climbed 4 percent to Tk 586,318 crore, the highest in DSE history, at the end of five days from the previous week.

