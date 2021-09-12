The Scandinavian alliance engages Axial Capital Partners





A business partnership to expand our corporate finance services. STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – Scandinavian alliance is pleased to announce that it has engaged Axial Capital Partners for a business partnership to expand its corporate finance services to lead investments, IPOs and public market marketing activities for small and medium-sized enterprises (public and private). The partnership maintains a network of associates, active on transactions, in UK / EU regions, Canada and Australia. The group’s transactional operations include: * Private finance and large scale business advisory services

* Pre-IPO funding, including introductions to strategic investment partners

* Board level services to improve corporate governance

* Public listings on UK, Canadian and Australian stock exchanges

* Auxiliary legal services facilitated by professionals approved by the exchange

* Double listing for liquidity and wider investor reach

* Transaction sizes from 1M to 250M EUR It is a natural step for us to take the lead early on in future transactions, before presenting them to our Scandinavian retail and institutional network, says Henrik Nilsson, Managing Partner at Scandinavian Alliance. Rhodri Llewellyn, Founder and CEO of Axial also states that having partnered with Scandinavian Alliance on past transactions is an exciting collaboration which means, as a group, we have comprehensive expertise to provide advice, private equity investments, IPO execution and public market exposure. for scale-up and mid-tier customers. For more information on the Scandinavian Alliance, please visit www. scandinavianalliance.com/. About the Scandinavian Alliance Scandinavian Alliance is a full-service Swedish company with expertise in investment, branding, exposure and media development. The Alliance works in a wide variety of market sectors, including mining, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, green energy and SaaS. About Axial Capital Partners Axial has a heritage in the London markets, a leader in finance, corporate advisory and mergers and acquisitions, maintaining advisory board positions on a number of issuers. https://www.axialcapital.co.uk/

