Foreign traders buy the most from Abenomics in a sugar-free Japan





(Bloomberg) – Foreign investors are set to buy the most Japanese stocks since the heyday of the Abenomics after Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas’ shock resignation put Japan back in the headlines. Fund managers and strategists from JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Baillie Gifford & Co. and BNP Paribas Asset Management are among a series of investors who say they are turning more positive on Japan as markets prepare to find out who will be the next prime minister. We have become more optimistic, wrote Ryota Sakagami, chief Japanese equities strategist at JPMorgan Securities, in a note. Foreign investors were significantly underweight Japan and braced for major buys. In a market where foreigners account for two-thirds of stock transactions, a shift in sentiment abroad could change the dynamics. Japanese stocks have lagged behind their developed peers for most of this year. A new administration brings the prospect of increased spending or special interest reforms, and foreign investors are back at the table, buying 363.6 billion yen ($ 3.3 billion) in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange during the week through September 3. This makes 2021 the best year for cash stock purchases by foreign investors since 2013, when foreign interest increased in former Prime Minister Shinzo Abes’ Abenomics program. It would also be the first year of net purchases by foreigners since 2017, according to data from the Japan Exchange Group. The Topix index hit its highest level since 1990 after Suga announced his departure. His resignation is helping the cause of Japanese equities by removing political uncertainty, said Lale Akoner, senior market strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management. A general election slated for the fall that had been seen as a risk with Suga at the top of the party could now give stocks a boost. For some, the political winds only underscore their choice to go long on Japan. BNP Paribas Asset is already overweight Japan in its multi-asset portfolios, said Daniel Morris, chief market strategist. Recent changes on the political front further support this allocation, he added. The story continues As vaccination rates reach parity with the United States and Europe, an economic reopening is also part of the positive reasons, investors say, along with a rebound in profits. These factors will now be supported by the political support of a strong ruling party. For Praveen Kumar, fund manager at Baillie Gifford & Co. in Edinburgh, valuations of Japanese equities remain quite low compared to their global peers. The Topix is ​​trading at 15x futures earnings, versus 22x the S&P 500. He sees a lot to like about Japan, including the lack of Chinese-style excess regulation and the involvement of domestic companies. in the global supply chain for industries such as automation. Japan could see more than 3 trillion yen in net purchases of stocks and futures, according to Toru Ibayashi, head of Japanese equity research at UBS SuMi Trust Wealth Management. He compares cyclical foreign investment inside and outside Japan to the movements of waves on the ocean. Now the tide is rising, he said. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business information. 2021 Bloomberg LP

