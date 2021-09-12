Business
Lawyer says his clients are still dying 20 years later
Michael Baraschs law firm is just two blocks from the former North Tower of the World Trade Center. After the terrorist attacks of September 11, he and his business partner decided to keep their practice in the same office in the financial district. Barasch says it’s a decision he and his colleagues have paid a price for.
In the past 15 years, my secretary Lyanna had died at age 47 from breast cancer. My paralegal Dennis, also at 47, died of kidney cancer. I am a prostate cancer survivor. My other secretary Barbara has lymphoma. Two other people in my office have skin cancer. These are all considered to be related to toxic dust, he says.
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) has linked 68 cancers to World Trade Center toxins; airborne particles from the 400 million tonnes of debris that spread for miles after the collapse of the Twin Towers.
Just days after September 11, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) assured the people of New York that the air around Ground Zero was safe to breathe. Turns out it wasn’t.
What have we done wrong? Barasch asks. All we did wrong was listen to the EPA. The point is, they wanted to reopen Wall Street, and they did. We wanted to help the economy and get it going, but we are paying the price.
The Justice Department reports that 4,500 people have died from illnesses linked to September 11. That’s more than the 2,977 people who were killed in the attacks.
Barasch represents 8,000 first responders and more than 15,000 others who have died or are suffering from 9/11-related cancers and other health problems.
Not a day goes by without one of my clients dying, says Barasch. September 11 did not end on September 11.
People with an illness related to September 11 are entitled to free lifelong medical care and other benefits from the Federal Victims Compensation Fund. In 2019, Congress extended the fund until 2090, but Barasch says only a fraction of those who qualify actually benefit from the fund and get what they are owed.
What’s really heartbreaking is that we fought so hard to get these bills permanently extended and fully funded, but so many non-respondents, guys here on Wall Street, guys at Goldman Sachs (GS ), the US Stock Exchange, the New York Mercantile Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, they don’t know they’re eligible, he says. Only 8% of non-respondents have signed up for the health program, while over 80% of firefighters and cops have already responded.
In 2020, the fund was changed to include eligible COVID-related deaths.
If they had COVID and they had an underlying respiratory illness or 9/11-related cancer that compromised their immune system, then the Victims Compensation Fund will consider this a 9/11-related death, says Barasch .
So far this year, more than 100 of its customers in the 9/11 community have died from COVID.
They give significant compensation, says Barasch. Two hundred and fifty thousand dollars for death, another $ 250,000 for underlying cancer, and then if you were under 65, they would give you lost income until 65. So it could really mean financial security for a family.
Alexis Christoforous is a presenter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AlexisTVNews.
