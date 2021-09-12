3 stocks to buy with dividends above 6%





Companies that generate more cash than they know what to do with often return it to shareholders in the form of dividends. Think of it as a reward just for being a committed investor in a particular business. A dividend yield is the percentage of the current stock price at which the dividend amounts in a year. A high dividend yield can sometimes be a warning signal to investors, as it could indicate that investors want a high yield to compensate them for holding a risky stock (a lower stock price creates a dividend yield). higher). All three stocks have 6% dividend yields and strong financial data to back them up. 1. A burning dividend Altria Group (NYSE: MO) is the largest tobacco company in the United States. She owns the famous brand of Marlboro cigarettes. The company pays investors $ 3.60 per year, which works out to a dividend yield of 7.07%. He recently increased his dividend by 4.7%, marking the 56th increase in his payout in the past 52 years. Smoking is a declining habit in the United States, where Altria operates almost all of its business. However, tobacco products have strong pricing power due to their addictive nicotine content. The price increases were able to offset the volume declines and steadily boost profit growth over the years. Altria shipped 126.6 billion cigarettes / cigars in 2014 and only 103.2 billion in 2020. Despite this sharp drop in volume, the company’s earnings per share fell from $ 2.56 to $ 4.36 on the same period – and its annual dividend of $ 2.00 per share to $ 3.60. Management maintains an 80% dividend payout ratio. So as long as Altria can steadily increase its results, investors can count on generous dividend payments to keep it going. 2. Paging huge dividends Omega Health Investors (NYSE: OHI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare assets, specifically long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities. Real estate investment trusts are companies structured to require them to pass the majority of their profits to their shareholders, in return receiving favorable tax treatment from the government. This REIT pays a quarterly dividend of $ 2.68 per share, creating a dividend yield of 8.09% on its current share price. REITs calculate their dividend payout ratio using their business’ cash flows, known as “operating funds”. Omega’s dividend payout ratio is 82% based on the company’s 2020 adjusted operating funds of $ 760 million. The population of the United States is growing and aging simultaneously. Omega management estimates that by 2040, the population aged over 65 in the United States will reach 80.8 million, up from 56.1 million in 2020. This is expected to drive long-term demand for residences. -services, giving Omega Healthcare an opportunity to grow steadily and support its dividend distribution over the next few years. 3. Dividends flow like oil and gas Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is one of the largest energy companies in North America. It owns and operates a network of gas and oil pipelines. Many oil and gas companies are sensitive to the underlying prices of oil and gas commodities. A company that drills and sells oil will earn more money when oil prices are high and less when prices are low. The tendency of commodity prices to rise and fall over time makes them potentially volatile investments. However, Enbridge is a pipeline company. The pipelines transporting oil and gas from the fields to the refineries are essentially the “toll booths” of the industry. They make money from the amount of oil and gas flowing through their pipes, regardless of the price of the raw materials at that time. Enbridge is much less volatile for this reason and has proven to be a reliable dividend payer, increasing its payouts over the past 26 years. The company pays a total annual dividend of C $ 3.34 per share (approximately $ 2.64). This gives it a dividend yield of 6.63%. As long as the world continues to use oil and gas, Enbridge should continue to put money in the pockets of shareholders. Here is the bottom line What do these three companies have in common? All three have stable business models that continue to generate profits year after year. Tobacco, oil and gas, and telecommunications won’t thrill growth investors, but a stranglehold on a mature industry can result in years of cash flow and dividends for income-oriented investors, which is exactly what it is. what Altria, Omega and Enbridge provide.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/09/11/3-stocks-to-buy-with-dividends-yielding-more-than/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos