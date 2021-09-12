Bitcoin can disrupt online brokers, exchanges, says Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath. Know why





As money became more fluid and dynamic with stock trading, people aligned their financial psyche with the trends and patterns of this ever-changing field. Updates on business rises and falls are of great interest to those affected. Well-to-do people in the field usually capture people’s attention with their advice on changing paradigms. Recently, Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of online brokerage firm Zerodha, posted a Twitter thread, sharing his views on possible disruptions in the future of business operations. According to Kamath, the brokerage and exchange financial space can have serious cryptocurrency-induced disruption. In his tweet, Kamath wrote, I am often asked who can disrupt new age online brokers and exchanges. I don’t think it will be a new exchange or another brokerage firm. It will most likely be a foreigner, like Crypto. I am often asked who do you think can disrupt online brokers or even new age exchanges? Me: I don’t think it will be another stock exchange or a new stock exchange. It will most likely be a foreigner, possibly Crypto. Here’s why 1/6 – Nithin Kamath (@ Nithin0dha) September 9, 2021 According to Kamath, the only way the brokerage and trading business could be disrupted is if someone finds a way to pay people money for trading i.e. negative brokerage, or a means by which all customers earn money. In the business of brokerage or exchange, both on prices and on products, there is not much left to disrupt. Unless, of course, someone finds a way to pay people money for the trade (- brokerage not allowed by regulation) or finds a way to help all customers make money ( very difficult) 2 / 6— Nithin Kamath (@ Nithin0dha) September 9, 2021 Zerodha was the last disruption veiled as a disruption to stock trading and brokerage business when the company offered discounts and meager brokerage fees. Before Zerodha entered the trading space and financial technologies proliferated, brokers charged high commissions. Zerodha broke the paradigm and offered low margin brokerage fees, which allowed low cost trading to dominate the space. This has forced traditional brokers to lower their fees or move into other areas. Brokers generally depend on a very limited base of traders. If traders switch to other options, it could disrupt brokerage business significantly. Kamath, in the thread, mentioned that there isn’t much left to disrupt in the brokerage and trading industry, both on price and product. However, if traders move on, it could disrupt everything. Brokers and exchanges depend on a small group of active traders, around 1 million traders for their income. If they start to trade something else, it will disrupt everything. Besides, active traders also provide liquidity, reduce costs and impact risks and help in better price discovery. 3/6 – Nithin Kamath (@ Nithin0dha) September 9, 2021 According to Kamath, traders are looking for high leverage, longer market openings and volatility, which Crypto provides without fail, scoring overstocks. Of course, crypto trading is riskier without any fundamental information about price movements. But greed usually takes over most people over time, Kamath said in the Twitter thread. Crypto is what recently disrupted brokers and exchanges in the United States. Coinbase’s AUM is $ 180 billion, and Robinhood Crypto’s crypto AUM is around $ 11.5 billion. Many incumbents were unable to react quickly, fearing regulatory backlash and most missed the bus. 5/6 – Nithin Kamath (@ Nithin0dha) September 9, 2021 Even though Crypto has yet to gain the desired momentum to disrupt trade and brokerage, Kamath believed India was heading to the same destination as the United States a few years ago. Crypto is what recently disrupted brokers and traded in the United States. Kamath compared Coinbase’s Assets Under Management (AUM), which is around $ 180 billion, and Robinhood Crypto, which is around $ 11.5 billion, citing the recent crash Robinhood suffered and how people were unable to respond in a timely manner. Zerodha recently entered the mutual fund space after obtaining SEBI’s approval in principle to create an asset management company (AMC). Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/business/bitcoin-can-disrupt-online-brokers-exchanges-says-zerodhas-nithin-kamath-know-why-4192322.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos